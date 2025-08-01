Jenna Ortega is taking method dressing seriously. To promote Season 2, part one of Wednesday in Paris, she channeled supernatural energy in Vivienne Westwood and took a suitably gothic approach on the accessories and glam front too.

The 22-year-old opted for a deconstructed gown from the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2025 ready to wear collection. The look married multiple references, combining the corsetry the label is known for over a dress for a pirate wench-like silhouette, thanks to cuffed sleeves, ruffles, and a slashed skirt.

Ortega’s stylist Enrique Melendez swapped out the runway look’s cognac belt for a more drastic studded black leather version, and gave the outfit even more of a spooky twist with the addition of a large cross pendant by Bond Eye jewelry.

With smoke billowing around her ankles as she helped Netflix unveil the Le Beach Club De Mercredi — a temporary pop-up activation for fans — in Port de Solférino on the banks of the Seine, Ortega looked right at home.

As seen at the London premiere of the show earlier this week, Ortega has gone the extra mile when it comes to committing to a glamorous gothic aesthetic. Having already bleached her eyebrows, her beauty look was relatively fairytale-esque, with dewy skin, dramatic eyelashes, and nude lips to complement her loosely tousled hair.

While co-stars including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Emma Myers and Joy Sunday were not in attendance for the Paris event, Ortega was joined by show creator Tim Burton.

Before decamping to France, the actor had time to squeeze in a major fashion moment at a photo call for the series in London. Melendez turned to Givenchy for a stop-and-stare worthy ensemble from Sarah Burton’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection. In an epic leather bra teamed with padded glove-like sleeves with chain link cuffs and a raw-edge wool crepe pencil skirt, Ortega pulled a tough assignment off with aplomb.

The first part of the second season will air on August 6 with part two following on September 3. The popular show will also star Lady Gaga as teacher Rosaline Rotwood at Wednesday’s school. While she is currently on tour in the US, perhaps she will grace fans with an appearance at an upcoming premiere.