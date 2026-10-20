Jenna Ortega is no stranger to the concept of method dressing. After all, her series of spooky-chic looks to promote Wednesday last year — from deconstructed Vivienne Westwood corset gowns to three-piece Ann Demeulemeester suits — was one of the best examples of the trend in recent years. However, for Ortega’s Klara and the Sun press looks over the past few weeks, she’s taken a slightly more subtle — and notably brighter — approach.

The film, adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2021 novel and directed by Taika Waititi, stars Ortega in the titular role of Klara, a solar-powered “artificial friend.” As a nod to this motif, the actor’s trusted stylist Enrique Melendez made sure to weave in hints of sunny yellow and gold throughout her press looks — from archival mod shifts to custom slip dresses and matching veils that were peak lingerie dressing.

This is not to say that Ortega (and Melendez) has completely abandoned her goth-glam tendencies. Even as she traveled from London to Rome, promoting her latest project in one memorable look after another, there were hints here and there to balance the brightness: moody hair and makeup, as well as black lace accents and chunky black platform pumps and boots. That said, fans of her more macabre fashion moments won’t be disappointed. Ahead, see how Ortega is translating the method dressing trend with her signature stamp — and how it differs from counterparts like Daisy Edgar-Jones and Lili Reinhart.

Elias Matso

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For an NYC screening on Monday, Oct. 19, Ortega channeled ‘70s-era Cher with her beaded fringe corset dress, paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2027

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Fresh off the Milan Fashion Week runway, the actor’s slinky, patchwork Cavalli dress for the Rome Film Festival red carpet was perfectly styled with Damiani jewels and metallic gold platform sandals.

Vintage Pierre Cardin

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Ortega’s stylist Enrique Melendez dipped into the archives for this 1966 shift dress with the French label’s iconic bullseye motif. Ivory Le Silla slingbacks completed the cool, mod look.

Custom Torlowei

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Oretga’s gold and black lace slip dress by Torlowei with black satin Christian Louboutin platform pumps was a refined example of the lingerie dressing trend.

Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2027

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This colorblocked dress from Calvin Klein’s latest collection features subtle pops of bright yellow, as seen at the film’s BFI London Film Festival premiere.