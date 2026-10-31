We live in a time that’s steeped in nostalgia for the ‘90s. And although it’s life’s cyclical nature for us to embrace a new bygone era every few years, there’s just something about that decade that always hits — particularly in terms of fashion. That’s in no small part thanks to the ‘90s supermodels, whose moments on and off the runway set trends and brought couture to life in a way that sometimes feels like a lost art. In fact, a modern-day appearance from OGs like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Tyra Banks still generates a sense of excitement like no other.

The ‘90s were the decade that technically birthed the supermodel as we know it today, taking models beyond the runway or the pages of a magazine and making them into bona fide celebrities. They were everywhere — making cameos in music videos, hosting TV shows, selling products in commercials, and showing up on red carpets arm-in-arm with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But of course they were first and foremost muses to some of the most celebrated designers and fashion houses. Thierry Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Karl Lagerfeld, and many more looked to models of the ‘90s to inspire their collections and to give their clothes even more presence on the runways — and presence they most definitely had.

There’s a reason that the mere mention of these iconic names still has us feeling wistful about the ‘90s, and the following iconic moments will show you exactly why.

“Freedom! 90” Music Video

Minimally dressed in bra tops, turtlenecks, and combat boots — some of the era’s most defining styles — Naomi, Linda, Cindy, and Christy all appeared in George Michael’s “Freedom! 90” music video, directed by Oscar nominee David Fincher.

Claudia Schiffer for Guess Jeans

A ‘90s runway fixture, German supermodel Claudia Schiffer rose to mainstream-level fame after starring in a Bardot-inspired Guess Jeans campaign, shot by Ellen von Unwerth.

“Wicked Games” Music Video

Another epic ‘90s music video moment was Helena Christensen for Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Games”. Directed by fashion photographer Herb Ritts and still considered one of the sexiest of all time, the minimalist black-and-white video featured the singer and the lingerie-clad Danish supermodel frolicking on a beach.

Linda Evangelista, The Couture Chanel Bride

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In the ‘90s, bridal looks on couture runways were some of the most anticipated — typically due to their grandeur. Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Claudia Schiffer were among some of the most memorable supermodels to wear them, but Linda Evangelista in Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel Couture Spring/Summer 1991 defined a shift for the fashion house. Dressed in a white skirt suit and opulent pearl jewelry, her look exemplified Lagerfeld’s fresh interpretation of house codes.

Versace Fall 1991 Runway

Paul Massey/Shutterstock

For the grand finale of Versace’s Fall/Winter 1991 runway show in Milan, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington — fashion’s most famous faces of the moment — walked arm-in-arm, solidifying their pop culture power.

Cindy Crawford’s Bondage Versace

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The MTV House of Style host turned up to the 1992 VMAs in a bondage-inspired Versace look, which is still regarded as one of the award show’s most iconic fashion moments.

Cindy Crawford’s Pepsi Ad

The same year, Crawford appeared in a Pepsi commercial in the quintessential model-off-duty uniform: a white tank and cut-off denim shorts. Taking this figure of high fashion into a more “real life” setting was symbolic of the supermodels’ crossover into mainstream media.

Kate Moss for CK Jeans

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

In 1992, a then 17-year-old Kate Moss appeared in her first campaign for Calvin Klein. This began one of the most iconic fashion partnerships of the decade and made Moss a household name.

Naomi Campbell’s Fall At Vivienne Westwood

Sheridan Morley/Shutterstock

Widely regarded as the supermodel with the best walk of all time, Campbell had one of the most graceful — and unforgettable — falls in runway history when she walked for Vivienne Westwood’s Autumn/Winter 1993 collection in sky-high platform shoes. Like everything, she made even falling look chic.

Tyra Banks Wears Wings for Victoria’s Secret

JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images

Long before model-celeb hybrids like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a pair of wings, Tyra Banks was one of the first “angels” on the lingerie brand’s catwalk in 1998.

Shalom Harlow’s “Spray Paint Dress”, 1999

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Alexander McQueen was known for his theatrical runways as well as his close relationship with his muses. These two things came together perfectly in his Spring/Summer 1999 show, which featured supermodel Shalom Harlow getting spray-painted live by two robotic arms. McQueen’s poetic commentary on the battle between humanity and technology still resonates today.