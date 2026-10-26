Second only to the show’s soapy storylines and campy dialogue, All’s Fair — Ryan Murphy’s legal dark dramedy — is beloved for its high-fashion moments. Ahead of its premiere last year, the series’ cast headed out for a press tour of epic proportions, featuring a laundry list of designers including Schiaparelli, Givenchy, Sergio Hudson, Bottega Veneta, and so many more. So when it was announced that the show had been picked up for a second season, fans knew that another parade of couture, vintage, and straight-off-the-runway pieces was on the way. And judging by the stars’ looks for the All’s Fair world premiere at the Rome Film Festival, they won’t be disappointed.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Sarah Paulson — along with Executive Producer Kris Jenner — took to the festival’s red carpet in one head-turning look after another for a masterclass in cast dressing. Still on her vintage kick, Kardashian dipped into the archives for her leopard-print corset dress from Saint Laurent’s Fall 1998 Couture Collection. With its lace-up details, mermaid silhouette, and plunging neckline, the gown leaned into the star and co-executive producer’s bombshell side. Following some slightly less on-brand vintage looks — her Academy Museum Gala Balenciaga, her Paco Rabanne chainmail tunic, all sourced by “Image Architect” Law Roach — the ultra-sexy yet still Old Hollywood-inspired dress felt like a return to form.

While Kardashian led the barrage of high-fashion looks, her co-workers didn’t fail to deliver their own dramatic moments. Jenner’s scorpion cape was a love letter to the Eternal City, as it was designed by Rome-based couture house Tiziani and first worn by Elizabeth Taylor in 1969. And if you loved the look, good news — you’re going to see it again on Kardashian in Season 2. The black-and-white embroidered cape is just one of the many standout pieces Costume Designer Paula Bradley procured for the highly stylized next set of episodes.

Ahead, get a closer look at this archival couture, plus see what the rest of the All’s Fair cast wore to the Rome Film Festival premiere.

Kim Kardashian

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The latest in her series of Law Roach-selected styles, Kardashian’s leopard Saint Laurent gown and matching wrap were pulled from the iconic label’s Fall Haute Couture 1998 collection.

Kris Jenner

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With its detailed embroidery, stark color palette, and voluminous silhouette, Jenner’s Tiziani cape brought drama — and authentic Old Hollywood glamour — to the red carpet.

Niecy Nash

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In sync with the rest of the cast’s minimalist palette, Nash’s custom House of Marvee gown paired a fitted corset bodice with a velvet and tulle mermaid skirt.

Naomi Watts

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Straight off the Roksanda Spring/Summer 2027 runway, Watts’ graphic black-and-white gown featured an Abstract Expressionist-inspired print with a sculptural silhouette. Her stylist Jeanann Williams added a pair of cobalt blue pumps for an exact runway recreation.

Sarah Paulson

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In contrast to her fellow cast members’ body-con silhouettes, Paulson’s custom Miu Miu gown featured a softly draped, more voluminous shape with an off-the-shoulder neckline trimmed with crystal beadwork.