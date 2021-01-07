Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid, & Emily Ratajkowski All Love This Under-$100 Sneaker

In 1977, a set of images went viral: Farrah Fawcett gliding on a skateboard, her fluttering blonde coif frozen in motion around her. On her feet were a pair of kicks as iconic as the muse herself — Nike's Classic Cortez shoe. From thereon, the blue-soled, red-swooshed sneaker became a total mainstay in every fashion girl’s closet — and its popularity hasn't wavered since. Decades later, celebrities are still wearing Nike Cortez for every occasion — be it a high-fashion function or an afternoon walk with their dog. The shoe's universal nature has been proved and its prevalence is not about to slow down in 2022 or any time soon.

As for those who own a pair of colorful sneakers (Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Hunt, and others from the model set), each has displayed a certain loyalty to them. At the London premiere of Charlie's Angels in 2019, for instance, Kristen Stewart went as far as kicking off her stilettos on the red carpet and slipping into her black-and-white Cortez sneaks in one fell swoop. Similarly, Kaia Gerber took hers to Paris Fashion Week in September 2017 and used them to complete several of her street style looks throughout the week. Then, of course, Bella Hadid recreated Fawcett's iconic campaign in the same year — a move that all but cemented her forever love of the shoe.

Keep scrolling to see how six stylish A-listers added their own style spin to the retro sneaker, ahead.

Blue Jeans & Statement Coat

In September 2018, Emma Roberts stepped out in Los Angeles while wearing an eye-catching, end-of-the-summer outfit. She wore a printed floral trench coat with a white top and blue jeans. On her feet were a pair of camel-colored Cortez sneaks. The style came from Nike’s collaboration with tennis star Maria Sharapova.

Plaid Dress & Leather Jacket

Stewart proved that the casual sneakers were even a fit for couture gowns. She teamed her strapless tartan gown from Thom Brown with a black-swooshed pair of Nike Cortez sneakers, completing the look with a shearling-lined black leather jacket.

Leather Coat & Trousers

Ratajkowski's dog-walking style marries her original Cortez's with the Gen Z-approved furry coat trend, which Kourtney Kardashian also co-signed. Staying true to her fashion tastes, the model paired the baggy trousers from The Row with a cropped white tee for a midriff peek-a-boo effect.

Ribbed Top & Slip Skirt

For a flirty, feminine look, model Martha Hunt went with a lettuce-edge ribbed top and a burgundy slip skirt. Her blanched Cortez's are a great option for those looking for an ultimate goes-with-everything shoe. Be sure to style yours with a tonally-synced handbag.

Newsboy Cap & Printed Sweater Dress

Gerber chose to pair her kicks with an oversized sweater dress and a newsboy cap, which Katie Holmes is totally on board with. Go with a blue or red punchy sweater like Gerber's, so it matches the colors of the footwear, then complete your look with a sleek black handbag.

White Crop Top & Joggers

Fans of the monochrome fashion trend will take a liking to Hadid’s go-to Cortez look — a cropped white tee with matching jogger pants. The model chose the same all-white sneakers as Hunt, extending their versatility with both winter and summer whites.