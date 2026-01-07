Now that we’re well into the first official week of January, winter vacation’s over and everyone’s back to work, including Hailey Bieber. The model and skin care entrepreneur is starring in Victoria’s Secret’s latest campaign ahead of Valentine’s Day, released on Jan. 7, where they’ve dubbed her the new “queen of hearts.” And while she may be favorited as the current it-girl for the job, the brand decided to take the opportunity to nod to one of their most iconic angels dating back 25 years ago.

The nod in question is an image featuring Bieber sitting inside of the bottom shelf of an antique dresser — an almost an exact replica of a Spring 2001 shoot featuring Brazilian supermodel and Victoria’s Secret angel, Gisele Bündchen. While Bündchen’s campaign was for a ‘Think Pink’ fragrance ad, the two models were both captured painting their own toenails whilst sitting in the bottom shelf wearing nothing but a bra and underwear. Everything down to their pulled back pony tails were identical.

Victoria’s Secret didn’t explicitly share the Bündchen reference, but they did repost a social media account that found the original ad to their Instagram story. The Internet was quick to pick up on the homage and turned it into a nostalgic moment. The brand shared a video version of Bieber sitting inside of the shelf with the caption, “Because Valentine’s Day commands main-character energy,” which Bieber was most definitely giving.

Victoria's Secret

The Rhode founder made the campaign her own with a polka dot bra and matching ruffled underwear with diamond drop earrings. Bündchen, on the other hand, wore a matching pink lingerie set in the original photo.

Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret teased the new campaign for two days leading up to the launch. Fans were able to guess that Bieber is this season’s star, from photos and video footage that only showed her hands and the back of her head.

Victoria's Secret

Five different lingerie looks starring Bieber have been slowly rolled out so far. The 2026 VS Valentine’s Day collection is shaping up to be pretty romantic.