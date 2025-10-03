After months of teasing them on Instagram, Hailey Bieber’s secret is finally out — Rhode Skin is launching under-eye patches called Peptide Eye Prep. You’ll have to wait a little bit longer to get your hands on them, though; the patches are available for pre-order and will officially drop on October 9. Whether you’re dealing with tired eyes or looking to boost your glow, these patches are definitely worth adding to your skin care routine. Keep reading to discover everything there is to know about the highly-anticipated launch.

You can expect the same minimalist aesthetic and skin-loving ingredients that have made Rhode a cult favorite. Each Peptide Eye Prep patch is infused with four key ingredients known for tightening, smoothing, and hydrating the under-eye area. Caffeine works to reduce the appearance of puffy under-eyes; peptides smooth the skin and brighten dark circles; sodium PCA, an amino acid, deeply moisturizes and softens skin; and then there’s glycerin, a powerful humectant, which draws water into the skin’s surface to plump and hydrate. Combined, these ingredients create a calming, cooling, and tightening effect from the moment they touch your skin, no refrigeration necessary. But feel free to pop them in the fridge if you want some extra chill.

(+) Rhode (+) Rhode INFO 1/2

According to Rhode, you can stick the patches on clean, dry skin anytime, anywhere. You can work them into your morning or evening routine, before makeup application, or out and about whenever your eyes need a little pick-me-up. The patches come in a cute, bean-like shape that’s undeniably photogenic, but that’s not the reason behind the design. It’s sized to fully hug the under-eye area, reaching dark circles at the inner corners and fine lines near the outer eye area. For best results, the brand recommends using them two to three times a week for 10 to 15 minutes.

Also on the design front: the patches are available in two stylish versions. There’s the classic Rhode logo and the brand’s signature "R,”, which is exclusively available on Rhode’s website. With their sleek branding, these patches don’t just deliver skin care benefits; they also double as statement accessories.

You can shop Peptide Eye Prep starting October 9 at 12 p.m. ET on rhodeskin.com, and beginning October 14 online and in-store at Sephora. In the meantime, be sure to add yourself to the waitlist — the patches are sure to sell out fast.