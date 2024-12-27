Thinking back on 2024’s beauty moments, nail trends — be they designs, color choices, or shapes — gave every other category a run for their money. The options were endless with everything from animalistic crocodile print to gradients made from eyeshadow to a decadent cherry mocha. And while you don’t have to say goodbye to these fun and funky prints, it’s time to make room for fresh looks as the new year is just around the corner. Already, the 2025 nail trends are shaping up to be a collection of understated styles, edgy innovations, and twists on in-demand classics.

To help guide you through what to expect, TZR tapped two leading nail experts for the full breakdown of the major colors, patterns, and shapes you’ll be seeing once the clock hits midnight. This gives you plenty of time to plan your next mani move and hit up your nail tech for the best recreations. Plus, there’s a manicure option for everyone, from metallic finishes, bold hues, and easy-to-maintain silhouettes. Whether you’re interested in a full manicure revamp or an upgrade to your typical go-to, you’ll find a look (or two) you’ll love.

Below, find all the details on the 2025 nail trends you should know about. Have fun with this head start.

Nail Color Trends For 2025

As far as popular 2025 nail colors go, celebrity manicurist Julie Kandelec says two of the new year’s biggest lacquer trends are coincidentally shades you might find at a baby shower. Describing it as the “perfect [color] for ski bunnies and beach bunnies alike during resort season,” Kandelec says a pearlescent pink like Chanel’s Le Vernis SONGE D'ÉTÉ is a super versatile shade. The tint can transition from the cool-toned shimmery vibe of winter to the sparkling sun you find during spring.

In the same vein, a light baby blue matches the icy vibes of the cold weather months, but is also a perfect pastel to whip out in warm weather. “It’s a baby blue, almost white, like Olive & June’s Angelfish that I used on Jessica Chastain this fall.” Because they could be considered neutrals, both of these shades also serve as a great base for nail art whether it’s an intricate design or a velvety overlay.

Mirrored chrome has stuck around from season to season, but founder of Nails.INC Thea Green says it’ll really come to the forefront of trends for 2025. “It’s timeless elegance, but has a modern edge,” says Green. “Chrome nails combine minimalism and futuristic appeal, making them versatile for any style and occasion.” Characterized by a reflective finish, you can opt for the look in the usual silver or experiment with any color in the rainbow. “My go-to is silver chrome, as this is a universal choice that complements all skin tones,” says Green. She says Nails.INC polish in Silver Served is her polish of choice.

Nail Design Trends For 2025

Taking notes from the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 runways, Kandelec says nail art might be leaning towards rockstar vibes in the near future. Think the cut-out design she created for the Christian Cowan show. “These nails feature edgy cut-out shapes [and] offer a futuristic, minimalist vibe that’s perfect for making a statement,” says Kandalec. To recreate on your own, the manicurist recommends buying pre-made cut-out nail tips or making them on your own by using a hole puncher on regular tips before applying them to your natural nails. For polish, she suggests using the CND SHELLAC in Black Pool or the Lights Lacquer Tuxedo Mask. As for the stars, this Kawaii Nail Charms set will do just the trick. Having trouble following? She has a full tutorial on her Instagram for reference.

On a more low-key note, she also predicts that “chocolate latte nails” will be a popular salon request. “This look combines gradient tones with sheer white chrome for a rich, warm design that’s both trendy and low-maintenance as it grows out,” says Kandalec. The final look features an ombré that blends from a brown at the tip to a milky nude at the cuticle. Kandalec suggests using an ombré brush to blend gel polish from left to right across the nail. (Here’s her how-to.) As the last step, apply a chrome powder and seal the look with a top coat. She recommends the Lights Lacquer polish in Miss Honey with the “Iced” by The Gel Bottle Inc chrome powder.

Even more subtle, Green says that with the increased prioritization of low-maintenance beauty practices, a micro French tip falls in line. “It aligns with the clean-girl aesthetic, emphasizing natural, polished looks, and is also adaptable to different colors and finishes,” says Green. Identified by an “ultra-thin” line placed on the free edge of the nail, the look is super simple to do on your own. Regarding shade options, Green says white is timeless, but a bright neon makes for the most fun spring pop. She recommends the Nails.INC Mani Markers that allow you to draw the delicate line with ease.

Nail Shape Trends For 2025

Unlike the aforementioned colors and designs, the most popular nail shapes will be the classics. Kandalec says that a narrow round shape has been the top-requested option by her celebrity clients. “It’s almost like if you take an almond nail and then file most of the tip down so it is round, but a little bit more narrow on the sides,” says Kandalec. The nail artist says the shape is complimentary on everybody, and it’s easy to maintain.

With a slightly wider structure and tip, Green says that the almond shape will remain in popularity. “The base starts wider, following the natural curve of the cuticle, and the sides are tapered towards the tip,” says Green. Relating to maintenance, she suggests regularly filing your nails, and applying cuticle oil to keep the nails hydrated.

Now that you’re up to speed on what everyone will be asking for in 2025, try getting ahead of the curve by choosing one of these trends for your next mani.