In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the new Rhode Glazing Mist.

Can a face mist really give you glass skin? It’s certainly a compelling thought, especially if you’re like me and think mists don’t really do much. Don’t get me wrong — I understand the appeal of a mid-afternoon spritz on a hot summer day, but the majority of the ones I’ve tried have just left my face feeling sopping wet. It’s why I’ve always been doubtful that any of these fancy-smelling waters provide any real skin benefits. However, I’ve noticed that face mists are getting a makeover. More and more brands are creating supercharged formulas that promise to do more than just feel refreshing. One such example is Rhode’s Glazing Mist, which founder Hailey Bieber promises will give you ‘glazed donut’ skin in seconds.

As Gen Z’s dewy skin whisperer, Bieber has build her beauty brand around achieving her no-signature look. This latest launch is no exception, and the formula is stacked with hydrating, clarifying, and soothing ingredients you’d find in your favorite face serums. What also sets it apart is that it’s a super-fine mist that aims to leave skin radiant and fresh – not damp. While I’m still a face mist skeptic, I’m a fan of Rhode’s other glow-boosting skin products so my curiosity was piqued. So I jumped at the chance to try the mist ahead of its June 24th launch.

Read on to find out if my experience with Rhode’s Glazing Mist made me a face mist convert.

Fast Facts

Price: $30

Size: 2.7 fl oz/ 80 mL

Best For: Everyone

Ingredient Highlights: Ectoin, ceramide trio, beta-glucan, magnolia extract, panthenol

What We Like: Doesn’t leave skin feeling wet; can use it on bare skin or over makeup

What We Don’t Like: No issues so far!

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

Like the rest of Rhode’s products, Glazing Mist is designed to give you Bieber’s signature glazed donut glow, while also providing added skin benefits. In this case, continued use of the mist will help balance, clarify, and calm skin over time. The five hero ingredients consist of: ectoin (an amino acid that binds water to the skin, even in dry and hot climates), ceramide trio (a lipid complex that moisturizes, smooths, and helps reinforce the skin barrier), beta-glucan (a humectant derived from mushrooms that provides immediate and long-lasting hydration), magnolia extract (an antioxidant from magnolia tree bark that contains magnolol and honokiol to purify and soothe), and panthenol (a form of vitamin B5 that soothes).

The Glazing Mist formula is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and ophthalmologist-tested. It’s also received the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

Courtesy of Rhode

My Typical Skin Care Routine

Hydration and sun protection are the focus of my morning skin care routine. I’ll kick things off with a gentle, non-stripping cleanser such as Sulwhasoo’s Gentle Cleansing Foam which produces the most satisfying lather. Next I’ll pat a vitamin C serum onto my skin for antioxidant protection and to help brighten any dark spots. Currently, I’ve been reaching for Dr. Few’s C Serum, a water-based formula that dries down nicely without any sticky residue. (Bonus: It doesn’t have that weird hot dog water smell that’s notorious with vitamin C serums. Next, I’ll hydrate with Embryolisse Lait-Crème Sensitive and Augustinus Bader The Rich Eye Cream. Both keep my skin soft and smooth all day long. Sunscreen is the final (and most important!) step. Youth To The People’s Youthscreen has quickly become my go-to SPF because it leaves a dewy finish and doesn’t pill under makeup.

My nighttime routine is typically the same, save for a few tweaks. Instead of vitamin C serum I’ll use Shani Darden’s Retinol Reform to help even my skin texture and prevent fine lines and wrinkles. I also prefer a richer moisturizer like Sofie Pavitt Face’s Omega Rich Moisturizer.

My Experience & Results

My sample of Rhode’s Glazing Mist arrived at the perfect time. I just got back from a four-day work trip to Park City Utah and the climate there completely dehydrated my skin, leaving me with a few visible dry patches on my face. Also, the weekend weather for NYC (finally) felt like summer — 80% humidity, spontaneous mid-day downpours, and all. My only plans for Saturday was running a ton of errands, so I opted to go makeup-free because it was extremely hot out and my dry skin could use a break from makeup. After going through my skin care routine, I spritzed my face with Glazing Mist. I was surprised I barely felt it as I was applying it — the mist really is that fine. However, it still added a nice glow to my skin. That night, I gave my face a healthy spritz as the final step of my nighttime regimen. When I woke that morning, I noticed my complexion still felt soft and had a bit of moisturizer residue on it. Arguably, the mist acted like a bit of a slugging agent, sealing my moisturizer in. Typically, if my skin is as dehydrated as it had been after my trip, my face is bone dry when I wake up — even if I slather on an extremely thick cream before bed.

The next day, I had to get ready early to catch The Tony Awards dress rehearsal with a beauty brand. Despite the early alarm for a Sunday morning, I did a quick five-minute makeup routine so I looked awake when I got to Radio City Music Hall. For an extra dewy finish, I spritzed on a bit of the mist. It enhanced the glowiness of my look without smearing or smudging any of the products. After a very sweaty subway ride home and a much-needed coffee run, I gave my face a midday mist. Once again, it made my skin look extra radiant and felt so refreshing after being out in the humidity.

Spritzing Glazing Mist over my makeup. Courtesy of Erin Lukas

Is Rhode’s Glazing Mist Worth It?

If you are skeptical of face mists like me, Rhode’s Glazing Mist is a solid entry point into the category because it doesn’t leave your face feeling too wet and it’s formulated with ingredients beyond the basic hydrators. On the flip side, if you’re someone who always keeps a mist in their bag, you’ll quickly fall in love with this one because you can use it in a myriad of ways, whether you need a refresh on a hot summer day or want to nail Bieber’s signature glazed donut skin look.

Rhode’s Glazing Mist officially launches on June 24 at rhodeskin.com, but you can join the waitlist in the meantime.