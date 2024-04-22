Celine Dion Is Back & Better Than Ever With Two Vogue France Covers

Ever since Celine Dion revealed her stiff person syndrome diagnosis with the world back in December 2022, the icon has kept a low-profile — only stepping out for the occasional hockey game and most recently, the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February. And now, a little over two months after the six-time Grammy winner surprisingly presented Taylor Swift with the coveted Album of the Year award, Dion is once again back in the spotlight — this time on the cover of Vogue France.

Just an hour into the work day on April 22, Dion broke the internet by starring on the May cover of Vogue France, which is fittingly titled “Le grand retour,” or “the great return” in honor of her homecoming to Hollywood. The upcoming edition (which hits newsstands on April 24) was photographed by Cass Bird and styled by Law Roach and featured the star dressed to impress in an assortment of designer numbers. On the first cover, the A-lister posed for the New York-based photographer in a shockingly undone ensemble courtesy of Balenciaga. On top, she left a white cotton poplin shirt open to reveal her micro-mini cycling skirt, also in white. A pair of Calzedonia tights peeped out from underneath her mini skirt while 10-carat diamond earrings from Chopard added a bit of shine to her final ‘fit.

And that’s not all. Dion stunned on not one, but two covers. For her second close-up, Dion swapped her Balenciaga basics for an eye-catching ALAÏA merino wool maxi coat in an of-the-moment pale pink shade. Continuing the monochromatic moment, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer accessorized with a matching pair of patent leather pumps, also sourced from ALAÏA. She let her statement outerwear grab all the necessary attention and opted for minimal jewelry, only accessorizing with an edgy gold bracelet, a clip-on earring cuff from Boucheron, and a coordinating diamond ring.

Even more applause-worthy luxe looks continued well beyond the front page, starting with a ruffled Schiaparelli blouse which Dion styled as a dress. In another photo op, she wore a slew of Saint Laurent designs, including a brown trench coat, a taupe wrap dress, and burgundy leather gloves (as seen on the Spring/Summer 2024 runway). And last but not least, Dion rounded out her Vogue France imagery in a mint green leather trench coat from Jacquemus, complete with a statement collar which took center stage in the final close-up. All this to say? She’s back and more designer-clad than ever.

Inside the exclusive May interview, Dion shared new information about her ongoing health journey, stating “the love of my family and my children, the love of the fans too, and the support of my team” supports her the most during this time. She also revealed that her health regimen now includes five days a week of athletic, physical and vocal therapy, to help her one day possibly return to the stage. “I am honored to be doing a photo shoot for Vogue France because although I had better health and beauty at 30, I didn’t get asked to do one then,” Dion shared with Vogue France.

While she is unsure when her next red carpet appearance or performance will be, her latest magazine cover marks two months before her much-anticipated documentary, I Am: Celine Dion is available to stream on Prime Video. All this to say? More Dion content is on the way. Until the film’s June 25 release date, tide yourself over by picking up a copy of Dion’s Vogue France issue ASAP.