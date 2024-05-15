Who else has been keeping a close eye on Hailey Bieber’s Instagram ever since she announced her pregnancy just six days ago? While it would be adorable if she posted a sonogram photo, fashion enthusiasts are actually refreshing her IG for her first street style look while pregnant. Given Bieber’s first maternity moment was a custom Saint Laurent dress (which she wore in her announcement video), we knew her off-duty approach was going to be next-level. And we weren’t wrong. On May 14, Bieber gave us a glimpse of her maternity street style in a bump-baring oversized suit set while out in L.A. — immediately setting the sartorial standard for the rest of her pregnancy looks.

After a meeting in downtown L.A. with her husband, Justin Bieber, the Rhode founder was snapped by the paparazzi in the aforementioned co-ord, which was plucked straight from her enviable cool-girl aesthetic. Bieber started her OOTD with a pair of baggy black trousers from her 2022 collaboration with WARDROBE.NYC. She completed her matching set with an oversized blazer on top embellished with ultra-structured shoulders. Bieber let her growing baby bump have its moment in the sun (and the spotlight) by styling one of her go-to basics underneath her statement topper — a cropped white T-shirt. The rest of her luxe look was classic Bieber, from her chunky black Proenza Schouler loafers and her diamond “B” bubble pendant necklace to her chic gold earrings from celeb-approved brand, Heaven Mayhem.

In an attempt to maintain a low profile, Bieber rounded out her ensemble with oval-shaped sunglasses and kept her hand over her face, which inadvertently showed off her sleek red manicure and her diamond pinky ring.

SPOT / Stoianov / BACKGRID

If this first outfit means anything for the rest of her maternity era, it’s that Bieber plans on staying true to her trademark style as much as possible. So, expect an assortment of elevated basics, timeless mini dresses, and low-waisted denim numbers to pop up on your IG timeline in the coming months. While we await her next applause-worthy look (which shouldn’t be too long from now), channel her latest selections via the curated edit below.