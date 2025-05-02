At this point, Hailey Bieber is her own competition. Whether she’s wearing custom couture, fresh-off-the-runway ‘fits, or sourcing impressive archives, the style muse constantly outdoes herself on the fashion front. This week alone, Bieber has dominated the sartorial scene, with help from her stylist, Dani Michelle, of course. So far, she’s donned vintage Gucci by Tom Ford Spring 1998 (previously worn by Anna Wintour), a Miu Miu windbreaker and capris, a crystal-covered vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress, and most recently, a viral Marine Serre moment. Courtesy of the French designer’s Fall 2025 collection, Bieber stunned in the famous upcycled watch dress, which instantly sent the fashion corner of the internet into a frenzy.

After back-to-back serves on the streets of New York, Bieber jetted off to Miami for a Rhode Skin pop-up in collaboration with the Formula One Grand Prix. Instead of going full racing-core (as she’s done in the past), the Rhode Skin founder got her hands on the renowned Marine Serre design, which proved her sartorial prowess knows no bounds. As seen on the Fall 2025 runway in March, Bieber’s sleeveless mini dress was constructed of over 150 watch bands in various sizes, widths, and textures. The atelier secured each band diagonally from high neck to mid-thigh, while the sleeves and hems were left asymmetrical. Every stainless steel select once belonged to a vintage watch, in alignment with Serre’s sustainable design values. From there, Bieber’s silver theme continued with matching mules. To ensure all eyes were on her watch dress, the A-lister chose minimal jewelry — just a matching silver watch and her striking engagement ring.

Now that Bieber is in Miami, her style streak will likely continue until the F1 race on Sunday. So, stay tuned to TZR for details on her next look. It’ll be difficult to top her watch dress (her IG post already has one million likes), but knowing Bieber, she’s up for the challenge.