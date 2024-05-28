After a two-week-long stay at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, most A-listers would prefer to take a much-deserved hiatus from the spotlight. But not Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni. Just three days after the mother-daughter duo stunned in glamorous gowns at the 2024 Amfar Gala in Cannes, the Klum family jetted off to Monaco to attend the F1 Grand Prix. Instead of the French Riviera-inspired ensembles they styled while in Cannes, Heidi and Leni went for “fresh-off-the-racetrack” vibes in matching all-white denim looks.

Ahead of the much-anticipated final race on May 26, the Klums posed for the paparazzi outside the iconic Circuit de Monaco track. Similar to their joint red carpet appearances, the pair coordinated in an assortment of race-ready pieces, most notably, their white-on-white denim numbers. Heidi, for one, looked ultra-summery in a plunging vest and cropped low-rise jeans from ALAÏA. Both pieces included in her edgy co-ord were covered in circular cutouts. The monochromatic moment continued onto Heidi’s accessories, starting with Lanvin sneakers topped with gold stripes, an F1 baseball cap, and a Chanel quilted shoulder flap bag. The supermodel added a bit of shine to her final ‘fit via rimless Cartier sunglasses, diamond drop earrings, and a gold pendant necklace.

Heidi’s 20-year-old daughter matched her sartorial energy with much of her OOTD, including her sleek denim jumpsuit. Like mother like daughter, Leni paired her long-sleeved one-piece with white gum-sole sneakers that peeped out from the hem of her wide-leg bottoms. She even carried her own Chanel shoulder flap bag, except Leni went a more colorful route with a pink, yellow, and purple sequin version seen on the atelier’s Cruise 2024 runway. From there, the burgeoning fashion muse also wore an F1 baseball cap and kept her jewelry to a minimum.

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Between her applause-worthy Cannes attire and her latest off-duty outfit, it’s only a matter of time before Leni serves up a stellar street style moment on her own. So, keep an eye out this summer. In the meantime, channel both Heidi and Leni’s all-white looks with the curated edit below.