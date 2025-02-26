Hailey Bieber’s love for FILA runs deep. Since 2020, the brand’s sleek sportswear has been a street style staple for Bieber — she’s especially fond of FILA’s chunky socks, athletic shorts, and vintage baseball hats. After years of subtly championing the athleisure label, in Sept. 2023, Bieber was announced as its new global ambassador. Since then, the model has starred in numerous fitness-focused FILA campaigns. And on Feb. 25, the Italian company took this partnership to the next level. Most recently, FILA tapped Bieber for an upcoming collaboration, which launches in just a week.

To fashion enthusiasts, this news isn’t entirely surprising. FILA has teased a Bieber-led collection since March 2024, and it was originally scheduled to debut in fall 2024. However, according to the Rhode Skin founder’s latest Instagram post, the “collab 2 years in the making” will officially hit shelves on March 6. Most details are being kept under wraps, but regardless, her loyal fanbase is excited (her post has over 800,000 likes, and counting). To tease the news, Bieber posed in two different looks for a corresponding campaign. First, photographer Harley Weir captured the 28-year-old in an oversized monogrammed crewneck with black, white, and butter yellow accents. Her first ‘fit confirmed retro-inspired sweatshirts will be available to shop. For the second shot, Bieber channeled her off-duty attire in a baggy quarter-zip windbreaker and a matching pleated mini skirt. Even with her hands full of groceries, a “fits everything” tote bag, baby essentials, and a croissant, the new mom still looked effortlessly chic in head-to-toe FILA.

A few hours after the ad made headlines, Bieber went straight to celebrating the highly-anticipated release. Before meeting up with the FILA team and her closest friends in L.A., the A-lister shared a close-up of her OOTN with her 54.3 million IG followers. To no surprise, she went a sporty chic route in a cropped black sweatshirt from — you guessed it — FILA. Then, she continued the all-black theme with a low-waisted mini skirt. It appeared to be slightly longer than her campaign-worthy mini. Bieber opted for minimal accessories, including diamond stud earrings and her eye-catching engagement ring, of course.

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait long to shop Bieber’s collab with FILA. The entire collection will drop bright and early on March 6, so mark your calendar. In the meantime, get your hands on Bieber’s exact pullover from the campaign below — while you still can, that is.