If you’re ever not quite sure what the latest trends in makeup are, or you’re searching for a way to change up your look with a little tweak or two, there’s really no better place to turn than Hailey Bieber’s TikTok. The Rhode founder has been credited with a handful of hot beauty tips and techniques, from her glazed donut nails to her “strawberry girl” aesthetic — and her ability to make each one feel fun and accessible is the reason she’s become such a go-to source. Another reason to tune in? You just might get a sneak peek at an upcoming product launch, which is precisely what happened in Bieber’s new date night makeup tutorial.

The FILA ambassador uploaded a quick GRWM video to her TikTok on Mar. 5 to show her fans the latest makeup look she’s been “gravitating towards” for date nights or nights out in general. And like many of her previous tutorials, it’s actually pretty low-key. Bieber starts out by prepping her skin with Rhode Glazing Milk to create a luminous and hydrated base before applying Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint with a fluffy foundation brush. Next she uses a contour stick to add more dimension to her face, swiping it along the top of her forehead, beneath her jaw and cheek bones, and outward and upward from her brow bone. The beauty brand founder then dots on Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer to the areas she wants to highlight and blends everything together using her same foundation brush.

Then comes the big tease. As Bieber applies Pocket Blush to the apples of her cheeks and across her nose, she mentions that she’s using a new shade that’s launching soon. “It’s in the berry family,” she says in the video. “When it’s blended out on me, it gives this really beautiful flush of a fuchsia kind of color.” Currently, the Pocket Blush family consists of six shades: Piggy (baby pink), Juice Box (hot pink), Spicy Marg (bright coral), Freckle (neutral peach), Sleepy Girl (soft mauve), and Toasted Teddy (bronze terracotta). That said, a berry-inspired hue should fit in quite nicely and work well with a wide variety of skin tones.

To complete the date night look, Bieber brightens her under eyes with the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette, uses Beaubble’s Berry Freckle Pen to create faux freckles and enhance natural beauty marks, and creates the “baby-ist flick” of a cat eye with Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Pencil in taupe-y Endless Cacao. As for her lips, it seems as though she may have updated her latest lip combo with the new Pocket Blush, too. While she doesn’t show what she used to fill in after contouring with Rhode’s last launch, Peptide Lip Shape, in Twist, it appears to be a close match with the color on her cheeks. Another multi-use product? Yes, please.

More details about the new Pocked Blush remain a mystery, but if you stay tuned into Bieber’s social media, you won’t be able to miss it. And if this lands like all her other launches, you’ll want to jump on it ASAP — it’s bound to sell out fast.