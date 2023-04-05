It’s always a real bummer when you become instantly enamored with a celebrity look, only to find out said style retails for the same amount as your monthly rent. Fortunately though, there are some accessible labels A-listers love where more budget-friendly consumers can shop from — perhaps the most popular is Reformation. Stars who wear the Los Angeles-based brand include Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Brie Larson, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber — to name a few. In fact, Bieber recently wore a brown Reformation dress while promoting Rhode Beauty’s new passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment, which speaks to the label’s hold on Hollywood. She’s worn the piece twice so far, and, surprisingly, the sleek floor-grazing maxi ($215) is still available to purchase — for now, at least.

On April 4, the model shared a series of pics on her Instagram account and if you swipe through the post, you’ll see the aforementioned dress on slide six. The maxi features spaghetti straps, a square neck design, and an open back detail. This number would be a solid choice for an upcoming wedding or special event, as it’ll align with arguably any dress code. Plus, the cocoa shade can be a fresh alternative to your usual LBD look. Adding a sleek, polished touch to her outfit, the 26 year old accessorized with Jenny Bird’s Chunky Doune Hoop Earrings. And in true Bieber form, she opted for a no-makeup makeup look consisting of brushed-up brows and her cult-favorite lip treatment from Rhode, obviously.

As you take a closer glance at her Ref dress, are you getting déjà vu that she’s worn this piece before? If yes, it’s because she donned the same number back on February 16 when she endorsed her lip kit on Instagram. For that outfit, the beauty entrepreneur layered the brown dress over a long-sleeve top in a slightly lighter brown shade for an enticing tonal finish.

If you’re fond of Bieber’s versatile maxi from Reformation, we suggest you nab it in your size and do so quickly. Shop her gold Jenny Bird earrings, too, for a complete Bieber-approved look.