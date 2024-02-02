It’s only been eight days since Sofia Richie Grainge announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge (ICYMI, it’s a girl!), and she’s already serving up stellar pregnancy looks. But, then again, considering the 25-year-old basically pioneered the quiet luxury movement, we expected nothing less from her. To recap: She stepped out twice this week in casual-cool pieces, including green R13 overalls and a striped pullover. Then, on Feb. 1, Richie Grainge gave us a first glimpse at her red carpet maternity style. Attending the Warner Music Group’s annual pre-Grammys party at the Citizen News in Los Angeles, the mother-to-be glowed in a chic black look.

With her husband by her side, Richie Grainge took to the red carpet on Thursday night, posing for the cameras while cradling her growing baby bump. For the outing, the fashion muse opted for Attersee’s The Cecily Jacket, which boasts a wool-silk fabric and an off-the-shoulder neckline. (Run, don’t walk, because it’s still available to shop.) On the bottom, Richie Grainge wore coordinating ankle-length trousers. Going for a cohesive all-black look, she accessorized with Hermès’ rectangular Kelly clutch and pointy heels. Finally, the internet sensation added some pizzazz to the outfit with a pair of larger-than-life black statement earrings. Of course, her red carpet beauty moment was equally as stunning. Richie Grainge looked so radiant with her dewy skin, glossy lips, and a slicked-back bun.

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s safe to assume Richie Grainge’s maternity style will reflect her penchant for understated, no-fuss pieces, with plenty of sumptuous looks from her favorite luxury labels like The Row, Khaite, and Saint Laurent. While we wait for her upcoming pregnancy fashion moments, shop Richie Grainge’s latest red carpet look below. Whether you’re also expecting or just in the market for new elevated basics, this sleek outfit is sure to please.