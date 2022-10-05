Hailey Bieber’s Elegant Look At The ‘Forbes’ Summit Signaled Her CEO Status

Fact: Hailey Bieber has a soft spot for sleek tailored ensembles. For instance, take one glance at the model’s outfits from the Rhode press tour and you’ll immediately notice that the lion’s share of her looks incorporated some sort of slinky blazer. Not surprisingly, Bieber’s outfit for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit also included an elegant take on a suit jacket. (She was one of the featured celebrity speakers at the conference.) What’s more, the A-lister paired her dark gray, checkered topper with a matching midi dress to round out her slinky, CEO-worthy OOTD.

The aforementioned blazer featured a medley of clever, subtle yet impactful details like extra long cuffs and ruffles that ran down the sleeves. The jacket came from Vera Wang’s Spring/Summer 2018 range — and so did the dress, which had a corseted bodice and a high-waisted pencil skirt. Now, take note of Bieber’s clever styling trick: The model stepped into a pair of black, ultra chunky Versace boots and immediately took her outfit to the next level, adding that effortless, cool-girl edge. Accessories-wise, she kept things simple and wore a single pair of yellow gold, pavé diamond-embellished HardWear Link earrings by Tiffany & Co.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

It’s worth noting that the A-lister’s outfit looked a bit different in Vera Wang’s Spring/Summer 2018. Originally, the body-hugging dress had a floor-length maxi skirt, while Bieber’s cut off around the mid-calf area. Similarly to many other looks in this collection, Wang paired the elegant tailored ensemble with a black bonnet for a retro touch. Still, the look maintained its distinct boxy-yet-elegant feel.

Vera Wang

Sadly, both the blazer and the dress have been sold out for years at this point. Now, here’s the good news: Michael Kors currently offers a coordinated check-print ensemble that channels a similar vibe. So, lay all hesitation aside and add the pieces, below, to your checkout cart ASAP. Then, finish the look with Bieber’s exact accouterments.

