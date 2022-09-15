The pantsuit is one of the most beloved outfits for fashion girls as it’s polished, comfortable, and so versatile. There is a wide array of coordinating two-pieces or three-pieces (depending on your preference) available, so you can find a version that feels true to your personal style. If you’re a minimalist, you may prefer a neutral gray trouser and blazer combination that gives off major cool girl vibes. Maximalists, on the other hand, may gravitate towards bright colors or funky patterns, like the green skirt suit Kaley Cuoco wore earlier this week. (She chose the look for a party she had attended, prior to going to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.)

The actor’s vibrant and bold set from AMI Paris, which was posted by her stylist Brad Goreski on Instagram, gave her fans a fresh take on the traditional pantsuit. Instead of going with slouchy trousers and an oversized blazer, she opted for a highlighter-green two-piece look that was comprised of a belted miniskirt and a tailored blazer. Underneath the matching set, she wore a simple black bodysuit that coordinated with the buttons on the blazer. To finish off the look and give it a luxe feel, Cuoco slipped into a pair of sequin embellished Manolo Blahnik heels.

If you’re looking for a simple and effective suit that will make you feel polished and put together, you can depend on a colorful and statement green look like the actor’s. You’ll find similar options in the wardrobes of celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, who have worn two-piece looks everywhere, from late-night TV appearances to red carpet events. You can shop similar colorful skirt suits, below, that can take you from New York Fashion Week to business meetings to dinner dates with your beau. Plus, you’ll find two-pieces that run the gamut on affordability, with brands like Zara & H&M offering tons of suiting options.

