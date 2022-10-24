If there’s a fashion thing that’s becoming a bit of a hallmark for Hailey Bieber, it’s a miniskirt and loafer combo — sometimes with a leather jacket thrown over it, but not always. Over the weekend in Los Angeles, for example, Bieber wore a low-slung denim miniskirt with textured, platform loafers and white socks. She played with proportions and wore an oversized leather jacket (another signature for the model) over a fitted cropped top. She wore her hair middle-parted and down, with narrow black sunglasses to guard against the sunshine.

Bieber’s skirt is from MOTHER denim and is an homage to throwback styles of the ’80s and ’90s, according to the brand’s website. The super-short, or “micro,” style was designed to be worn low on the hips and features a frayed hem — a more accessible version of Miu Miu’s micro miniskirts from its latest collections. The lover of minis that she is, Bieber has embraced both labels’ takes on the shrunken silhouette though. While she fronted Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign in the label’s frayed, blue suit-inspired style, she’s been photographed several times this fall in MOTHER’s version in dark blue denim, at least once more along with the aforementioned loafers, white socks, and leather jacket.

Bieber’s love extends beyond the true-blue mini, having sported many more styles in black, pink, purple, and brown. The miniskirt look is a mere reflection of what has been seen on the runways for the past few seasons: Miu Miu has sent down many super-short hemlines since its Spring/Summer 2022 show, as well as Valentino, 16Arlington, Blumarine, and Off-White for Fall/Winter 2022 alone.

With such a vast inventory, you needn’t worry about finding a micro miniskirt (or several of them, if you’re like Bieber) for your fall lineup. Ditto for the loafers, which can be found in the collections of Gucci, Prada, Chloé, and Celine. Scroll below to see and purchase the TZR-approved pieces that will help you re-create Bieber’s look, including her exact denim miniskirt, in TZR’s edit, below.

