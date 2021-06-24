Rihanna Styled Her Date-Night Outfit In The Most Unexpected Way

Piecing together the perfect date-night look is, without question, a form of high art. Whether it’s your first time hanging out with a potential beau or it’s a casual rendezvous with your longtime partner, you want your outfit to represent your personality while also matching the evening’s vibe. For Rihanna, that meant wearing a fashion-forward yet widely unconventional ensemble, which is par for the course for the experimental style icon. On June 23, Rihanna wore a fuzzy bucket hat and slip dress while out on a date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City.

Both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna opted for bold looks — the rapper wore his knitted aubergine tank and leather pants while Rihanna went with an unexpected styling combo of a bubblegum pink furry topper and a matching sheer dress. A textured bucket hat is not a novel accessory for the Fenty founder: her vibrant and furry bucket hat from the date was heavily reminiscent of the ones made by designers Emma Brewins and Benny Andallo that Rihanna’s worn previously. With her statement hat and slip dress, Rihanna wore a pair of golden strappy heels and looped several beaded Dior necklaces around her neck. She carried a white Fendi baguette bag.

T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Rihanna is no stranger to utilizing inventive outfit combos. In early spring of 2021, she topped off a delicate and vintage-looking white frock with a shearling jacket that confirmed her penchant for pairing slip dresses with winter staples. And lest you forget: she married craftcore with Y2K nostalgia when she wore a Telfar velour jacket with a crochet bralette back in May. The greater lesson to be had here? As you continue to debut your re-emergent looks this summer, open up the realm of your styling possibilities by adding an unexpected element to your look. Whether that’s by topping off your outfit with a faux fur bucket hat or simply experimenting with a new dress silhouette, you only need an open mind to channel your inner RiRi this summer.

If you’re taken with the singer’s look, but are hesitant to start pairing your cold-weather accessories with your summer slip dresses, follow Rihanna’s lead and aim for an all-pink color story. As well as inherently channeling a romantic and loved-up spirit, hot pink happens to be one of Summer 2021’s hottest color trends. It’s an on-trend hue to choose for your date-night excursions. Shop items similar to Rihanna’s fuzzy bucket hat and slip dress below.

