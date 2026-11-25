There is perhaps no quicker shortcut to transforming your look than some bleach — and hot take it may be, I would argue that bleaching your eyebrows makes even more of an impact than bleaching your hair. Thanks to its century-long history, platinum blonde strands, stark they may be, have an air of glamour to them; bleached brows, on the other hand, give the face a sort of otherworldly, almost alien quality (complimentary). Case in point: Hailey Bieber, whose high-glam Vogue France photo shoot got an ethereal touch thanks to a pair of blonde brows.

The model-entrepreneur is the cover star for the fashion publication’s December 2026 issue, unveiled on Nov. 25. In a moody shoot photographed by Mert Alas, Bieber dons a series of pieces, both slinky and opulent, by Issey Miyake, Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent and more, styled by Paul Sinclaire. Among the images are two close-ups that hone in on the glam: One in which she wears a bright red lip and gilded, oversized earrings, and another that sees the Rhode Beauty founder gazing into the camera, one chocolate-brown manicured hand wrapped around a rocks glass, the other sweeping against her face. In both, the bleached brows are on full display, adding a little edge to the otherwise opulent affair.

Hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz created the slicked-back buns and tousled waves seen throughout the shoot, with makeup credited to artist Yadim (including, presumably, the bold brows). The cocoa manicure came courtesy of nail artist Jenny Longworth.

Bieber isn’t the only it girl to grace a magazine cover with bleached brows this year; her pal Kylie Jenner wore the look on Vanity Fair’s spring 2026 issue, as did Rihanna for Elle USA’s September edition.