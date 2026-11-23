If you keep up with both the holiday entertainment release schedule and celebrity style, you’re likely well aware that we are about to experience what might just be the 2026 Super Bowl of press tours — yes, even bigger than The Odyssey’s. The third and final installment of the Dune trilogy, appropriately named Dune: Part Three, is set for release on Dec. 18, and its cast list is a who's who of looks-turning thespians. Among them is new addition Anya Taylor-Joy — and if the black wig, baby bangs, and bleached brows she just donned for Dazed magazine are any indication, we’re in for one exciting media run.

The actor graces the cover of the publication’s winter 2026 issue, the Fantasy Issue. Clad in lots of leather, lingerie, and furs, Taylor-Joy stars in a slinky, sexy photo shoot by photographer Jordan Hemingway that blends ‘80s vibes with a futuristic touch. The risqué ensembles are complemented by equally smoldering glam: a lacquered-back bun with heavily lined eyes and super-dark lips in some shots and, perhaps most notably, a striking black wig with cropped micro-bangs and bleached brows in others. (Hairstylist Sam Knight and makeup artist Cécile Paravina are the hands behind the glam.)

Black hair is a major departure for ATJ, who has made platinum blonde hair something of a signature. Paired with the bleached brows (she typically wears her own in a medium-brown hue), the actor looks nearly unrecognizable — very fitting for a Fantasy Issue.

Baby bangs like the ones Taylor-Joy rocks in the shoot — along with all fringes, really — are expected to be big this season. Hairstylist Jackie Seabrooke told TZR that “bangs of all lengths are trending, especially for the fall and winter months,” due in no small part to how transformative they can be. As DJ Muldoon, artistic director for Paul Mitchell, added, bangs are “a statement piece that adds more dimension to one's look.”