Sixty years on, the “Le Smoking” suit still feels revolutionary. The sharp lines, masculine-feminine tension, and a sleek bit of skin have kept Yves Saint Laurent’s era-defining tuxedo in circulation since its 1966 debut. Now, the house is celebrating its anniversary with a campaign photographed by Mark Kean, bringing together Kate Moss, Zoë Kravitz, Rosé, Charli xcx, and more in its Winter 2026 collection.

When Saint Laurent first introduced the tuxedo for women, he challenged the conventions of eveningwear and who could wear what styles. Borrowing the codes of masculine tailoring, he proposed an expression of femininity that was at once sensual and assertive. The suit offered women the freedom to define their own image, making it one of the clearest expressions of the designer’s philosophy. That ethos still holds today.

Kean’s black-and-white portraits put the silhouette front and center, with dark tailoring standing out against a white backdrop — capturing the photographic history long associated with the suit and Helmut Newton’s original iconic images. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Anok Yai, Anja Rubik, Frankie Rayder, and Loli Bahia also appear, bringing their own presence to a silhouette that has evolved through generations of Saint Laurent muses.

The anniversary campaign extends beyond the suit’s original female form, too. Rauw Alejandro, Connor Storrie, and more join the cast, signaling a new era of the suit.

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The celebration also comes with an announcement from the house. From 2027, Saint Laurent will bring Le Smoking production back to France, within the house’s own ateliers. Women’s and men’s versions will be made at the Atelier de Confection Saint Laurent, where its ready-to-wear has been crafted for decades.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

It’s a way of preserving the spirit of Le Smoking into the next decade, with all the eternal chic that made it worth borrowing from the boys in the first place. Cigarettes not required.