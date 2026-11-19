Seasonal nail trends tend to follow a comfortably predictable pattern. Spring is usually filled with light, airy pastels, for example, which then make way for vivid neons and shimmery shades in the summer; so on and so forth. By the time winter rolls around, it’s all but assumed that everyone will be swapping out their rusty oranges and candy apple reds for rich bordeaux, dark chocolates, and other, less food- and bev-oriented rich shades. But beauty rules are made to be broken — and something tells me Hailey Bieber’s blue jelly mani is about to inspire many a mani rebel.

Bieber, currently in New York City on a jam-packed business trip, was first spotted with vibrant set at WWD's 2026 Beauty Inc Awards, where she accepted the Makeup Brand of the Year Award on behalf of Rhode Beauty. That evening, she was photographed out on the town in a cropped fur coat, straight-leg jeans, and open-toe shoes — revealing that she’s rocking the same sky-blue hue on her toes, too. The next day, the it girl-entrepreneur was spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in a snow-white, fur-trimmed coat, against which the bright set really popped.

The man-pedi, the handiwork of celebrity nail artist Kim Truong, proves that a bright blue polish can complement a winter wardrobe surprisingly well (ditto a brown-red lip combo).

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A blue mani can also serve as a mood booster: “This color feels calm, clean, and slightly nostalgic, almost like a clear summer sky or ocean reflection,” nail artist Svitlana Motyl told TZR earlier this year. Take that, seasonal affective disorder.