Eyebrows are hands down the lowest-lift way to transform your entire face. Want a visual eye lift? Shave off and taper the ends, then draw them on higher. Seeking a stronger look? Grow (or fill) them in thicker and bolder. And of course, if you’re looking for instant edge, you bleach them out. At once ethereal and rock and roll, bleached brows always make a statement — and so does Rihanna. So it’s only fitting that the Bajan bad gal would rock a dramatically lightened set on the cover of Elle USA’s September 2026 issue.

In the photo, shot by Inez & Vinoodh, the Fenty Beauty founder dons a Dior fascinator with golden feathers, a milky mani (courtesy of celebrity manicurist Kim Truong), and a face of neutral, pared-back makeup, the handiwork of artist Hector Espinal. But the real centerpiece of the beat is the brows, which are lightened and brightened so vividly that they almost match the headpiece. Complemented by soft, shimmery eyeshadow, minimal mascara, and no visible eyeliner, the look is striking in its simplicity — leaning more toward the “ethereal” end of things.

Rhi is no stranger to a creative brow, for a photoshoot or on the red carpet; in 2024, the star went super skinny and even embellished for Perfect magazine, and at the 2018 Met Gala, she paired her iconic Maison Margiela papal-inspired attire with bleached-ish brows.

Throughout the rest of the cover shoot — which is accompanied by an essay penned by bestselling author Roxane Gay — the star wears a more conventional, dark brown brow. Which makes sense; rarity is the key to a daring look, after all.