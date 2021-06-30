She may be a thoroughly modern woman, but nobody loves a good throwback hairstyle — and hair accessory — like Hailey Bieber. You’ve seen her channel ‘80s glitter rocker, ‘60s hippie-chic, and in several spot-on early aughts homages. She moves through each decade with the ease of a DeLorean owner but one decade, in particular, seems to truly suit her like no other: the ‘90s, in all of its beachy, supermodel-heavy glory. All summer, Bieber’s ‘90s-style claw clip and accompanying slicked-back bun have been her go-to for easy, chic styling, ideal for beach getaways — which makes sense, because she’s been on quite a few this year already.

The true beauty of the claw clip style is that it’s as suited for a star-studded event as it is a day at the pool. Bieber’s been spotted in the sleek bun, parted down the center and clipped mid-head, everywhere from Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday party to a Cabo San Lucas getaway with bestie Kendall Jenner. Most recently, she wore the style on a slew of romantic dinner dates with husband Justin on their vacation to the Greek islands. In some photos, it even appears that Bieber’s hair is wet, either freshly washed in-shower or still damp from a day of swimming and snorkeling.

To get the casual-glam throwback look for yourself, there are just a few minor things to keep in mind — otherwise, this style is just as simple as it seems. Bieber’s version is all about maximum sleekness to add an elegant flair and balance out the otherwise casual nature of her clothes, setting, and makeup. If your hair is already dry, add a palmful of warm water mixed with a pea-sized amount of styling cream or pomade, and work it into the front of brushed-back hair and its underside — don’t worry about the part just yet, and focus instead on hitting baby hairs, flyaways, and shorter layers.

Now take the tail end of a comb or other tapered object (the end of this unreal Bobbi Brown blending brush has been my emergency hair-parter since college) and part hair in alignment with your nose bridge. Using a boar bristle brush, sweep hair back and slightly up, taking care to brush out the bun’s underside, too. Twist the makeshift ponytail tightly and secure it against the back of your head with a wide-toothed claw clip. All that’s left is a spritz of light-hold hairspray, one final pass with the brush on any lingering bumps or stray hairs, and an optional coat of shine spray.

All in all, this beach-sleek style should take five minutes or fewer — definitely a huge part of why Bieber loves it so much.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product.