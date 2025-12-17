Emulating Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ’90s style isn’t exactly new territory. Just two months ago, Emma Stone nodded to the actor’s fashion legacy by wearing Paltrow’s matching green Donna Karan set from Great Expectations during her Bugonia press tour. Still, unless you have access to rare archival vintage, pulling off one of Paltrow’s greatest hits is no small feat. That is, unless you happen to be Apple Martin, Paltrow’s only daughter (who might as well be mistaken for her twin).

On December 16, Martin attended the New York premiere of Marty Supreme alongside her mother and brother, Moses Martin, marking a rare public family appearance. While Paltrow stars in the film, it was her daughter who stole the spotlight on the red carpet. At 21 years old, Martin appeared poised and confident and, perhaps most strikingly, a spitting image of her mom.

(+) John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images (+) Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For the occasion, Martin wore a black Calvin Klein scoop-neck gown that Paltrow originally wore at the 1996 premiere of Emma. From the minimalist silhouette to her sleek updo, the look is clearly a nod to the Goop moguls’ famous look. The pair were all smiles as they celebrated Paltrow’s return to film, her first since 2019.

Just one day earlier, the Oscar winner shared on Good Morning America that one reason she felt drawn back to acting was that she is now an empty nester. But that didn’t stop her kids from showing up to support their mom in the sweetest way.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

And it’s clear where they get it from. In 1996, Paltrow was photographed alongside her mother, actor Blythe Danner, at the premiere of Emma, where it all began. Nearly three decades later, history repeated itself, underscoring how central family remains to the Paltrow-Martin clan.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

For her part, Paltrow opted for an all-black Valentino Haute Couture look styled by Elizabeth Saltzman. She completed the ensemble with Paris Texas shoes, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a bold red lip. Maybe she’ll save the ensemble for Martin to recreate one day.