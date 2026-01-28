After years of relative austerity, pop stars are ready to have fun again — with their music and performances, yes, but also with their aesthetics. At the forefront of that movement is Tyla. Since debuting on the world stage in 2023, the South African singer has made waves with her incredible braided hairstyles and playful makeup preferences. Both were on display when the “Water” chanteuse made an appearance at Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show during Paris Couture Fashion Week. And while the entire head-to-toe look was a moment, her radiant, draped blush was particularly eye-catching.

Tyla arrived at the Jan. 28 event with radiant pink blush right at the top of her cheekbones, swept up toward her temple. The placement created a snatched effect, as did the cat-eye makeup. While her skin was already gleaming (on both face and body), a touch of cool-toned highlighter on the cheekbone and above the brow amped up the glow.

While the hands behind the face have yet to be revealed, the look has the ethereal hallmarks associated with frequent Tyla collaborators Saba Khan, Matthew Fishman, Jimmy Stam, and Ngozi Edeme (who is currently in Paris painting Love Island USA star Olandria Carthen).

The gleaming glam hits on two big trends for 2026: The return of glitter and blush as contour. As Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy told TZR, “Glitter can be so moody and evocative — not always just a rainbow confetti mood or something to be worn at a music festival.”

(+) Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Along with the gorgeous makeup, Tyla wore one of her go-to hairstyles: A chic bob, braided in the front before transforming into loose lengths at the crown, with the ends flipped out. In the midst of bob fever, the style is a bookmark-worthy option for anyone looking for a trendy protective style in 2026.