There has been no shortage of celebrity cameos in Paris during this season’s haute couture week. From Rihanna at Dior, Teyana Taylor at Schiaparelli, and Nicole Kidman at Chanel, your favorite stars are keeping fashion fans fed for their epic front row style moments. The latest addition to the list is Dakota Johnson. The Materialists actor pulled up to the Valentino spring/summer couture 2026 show on Jan. 28th wearing one of the label’s most controversial pair of shoes: the rockstud.

The studded heel, which was first introduced by former Valentino creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli in 2010, has reentered the chat. It began in November 2025 when the highly-anticipated trailer for The Devil Wears Prada sequel dropped. The preview showed Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly wearing a pair of the infamous shoes. It quite literally rocked the internet, with many who did not believe that the shoe was something a modern day Priestly would wear. But rather than keep the studded shoe a relic of the past, Valentino’s latest creative director Alessandro Michele is pushing them to the forefront.

The creative director designed his own updated version of the rockstud, which debuted last month in Valentino’s pre-fall 2026 look book. Johnson wore a head-to-toe look from that collection, including Michele’s square-toe iteration. The whole look felt like the perfect nostalgic nod to footwear of the past that celebrities have recently been embracing.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

While there were no signs of the studded shoes in Michele’s haute couture debut collection, you can still shop the original pointed version on Valentino’s website until the new version drops in stores.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

And if you still aren’t sold on the shoe’s comeback after seeing Meryl Streep and Dakota Johnson, perhaps one look at Tyla’s outfit from today’s couture show might change your mind.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter was spotted at the show wearing polka-dot canvas rockstuds adorned in gold, along with a beautiful beaded mini dress from the label’s spring/summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection.