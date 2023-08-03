And just like that it’s August. In the last few weeks, you’ve likely uttered something along the lines of “How did summer go by so fast?” to friends and colleagues. And perhaps, you’re low-key panicking about what to wear once the temps do cool off. With fall drawing near, it’s a wise idea to look inside your closet for in-between seasons outfits to step outside in this month (and the next). If you’re less than pleased with your assortment of styles, simply look to Mango, a gold mine for transitional pieces. From clothing to accessories, the wallet-friendly Spanish retailer has everything you’ll need to navigate the fickle, I don’t-know-what-wear weather.

Our first tip when shopping for summer-to-fall transitional looks is to start with versatile basics. For instance, everyone should own at least one elevated button-down. No worries, though, if your closet is lacking the item, as Mango is chock-full of the wardrobe MVP (see: its striped cotton shirt, which is only $50). Lightweight trousers are also a between-season essential, and the brand’s slouchy striped pants ($90) will, no doubt, get a lot of mileage over the next few months. And as far as outerwear goes, we’d recommended picking up a vest, if you don’t already own one. This could range from its of-the-moment cropped suiting look ($46) to a classic denim iteration, like this white selection ($36); the choice is up to you.

Ahead, shop TZR’s 11 must-have transitional pieces from Mango.