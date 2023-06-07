Serena Williams is on vacation and she’s taking her fans with her. An always-reliable celebrity for behind-the-scenes looks at her glamorous, high-flying life, and things are getting all the more exciting as she prepares to welcome her second child into the world. That extends to her current family trip to Europe, which has already included several international destinations and some seriously high-profile activities. To suit every stop and special event on her itinerary, Williams’ gold hair cuffs are the ideal accessory for her long, blonde-highlighted box braids. So dainty and adding a little bit of extra sparkle right next to her face, the yellow-toned metal only enhances her radiant pregnancy glow.

The first dispatch from Williams’ globe-trotting trip came post-Beyoncé concert, when the tennis superstar posted a series of self-portraits paired with a caption all about the Renaissance World Tour. In the photos, Williams wears a gleaming gold Tiffany & Co. necklace-earrings set along with some excellent smoky eye makeup, but it’s the metallic cuffs wound around just a few of her braids that really ties the entire look together. Not only do the bright gold hair rings play well off of her matching jewelry, but the shade further illuminates the sunny, summery blonde highlights streaking through.

As her vacation continued through France and Italy, Williams’ hairstyle and accessories continued to prove their versatility. She pulled the box braids back into a chic low ponytail to go with a bump-accentuating black gown, then left them free-flowing again as she struck a sweet pose with her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia — who was done up in braids herself, her white pony beads reminiscent of her mom and aunt’s once-signature look on the court.

Box braids are a classic go-to for vacations thanks to their low-maintenance, high-glamour nature, made all the more appealing by how adaptable they are to suit any style or match any outfit. Williams’ cuffs take it a step further, though. The same way a delicate pair of hoops or necklace instantly make even very straightforward looks feel polished, Williams’ hair rings elevate her casual and formal moments alike.

Olympia, a Vogue cover star before even hitting Kindergarten, is surely already taking notes.