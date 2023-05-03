No one does matching mother-daughter style quite like Kylie Jenner and her five-year-old, Stormi Webster. You’ve likely seen these adorable moments on Jenner’s IG, like when they twinned in champagne-colored holiday dresses last year. And just this past week, the duo brought out some of their best coordinating looks yet while in New York City. First, the beauty mogul and her mini-me both wore Jean Paul Gaultier ‘fits right before the Met Gala. Then on May 2, Jenner and Stormi stepped out in printed matching looks from the luxury label — the photos are downright adorable.

The two were snapped by the paps while leaving their hotel in the Big Apple for a Jean Paul Gaultier x The Webster collaboration launch party. The event celebrated its new ready-to-wear Flowers Collection, which will be available to shop on May 5. On Tuesday night, Jenner wore a see-through, skin-tight floral dress from the French label. She styled the number with pointy heels and a red clutch. Meanwhile, Stormi wore an eye-catching ruched top from Jean Paul Gaultier, coordinating floral leggings, and comfy white sneakers. If you can’t already tell, Stormi is a fashion icon in the making.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

For those who are always keeping up with Jenner, you may know several media outlets are speculating that she’s the new face of Jean Paul Gaultier. That’s because the brand just revealed a campaign fronted by Jenner on Instagram. Earlier this week, the star also exclusively wore pieces from the fashion house to the 2023 Met Gala. Her red carpet look was a spicy red gown created by designer Haider Ackermann. As for her after-party outfit, Jenner changed into a black and white dress also from the Jean Paul Gaultier label.

Although Jenner’s current sheer floral number isn’t available to shop, you can pick up similar printed dresses below. And if you have a mini-me too, scoop up a matching look so she can twin with you for the rest of summer.