As far as famous mothers and daughters go, Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp are two peas in a pod. (Seriously, it’s hard to tell them apart on Google images!) The two are not only accomplished actors — Paradis won the César Award for Most Promising Actress for her role in Noce Blanches in 1990 and Depp currently stars in HBO’s controversial series The Idol — but also certified fashion tastemakers. As such, both women have amazing wardrobes and if you dig a little deeper into their style files, you’ll see Depp and Paradis have even worn similar outfits over the years.

This probably comes as no surprise to most, given that Depp’s style sensibilities were likely shaped by her mother’s own taste in clothes. For instance, the two are certified Chanel muses. Paradis became the face of Chanel’s Coco fragrance in 1991 and since then has remained a loyal friend to the maison — so much so, in fact, that her young daughter was quickly welcomed into the Chanel fold by the late Karl Lagerfeld himself. In 2016, a 17-year-old Depp made her runway debut for the label at its Metiers d’Arts show while her mom sat front row to cheer her on, of course.

Both Depp and her mama also embody an effortless French girl way of dressing — i.e. not caring too much about their outfits, but still always managing to look polished. You can often find Depp in miniskirts, plain tank tops, and sneakers when she’s off-duty; meanwhile, her mother rocks similarly laid-back and timeless pieces like straight-leg jeans and wool coats. Regardless of what they’re wearing, both women possess a certain je ne sais quoi you can’t quite pinpoint. This illusive It factor is, perhaps, what makes them an indelible duo in Hollywood.

Should you be enchanted by the pair, too, scroll ahead to see all the times Depp wore similar looks to her mom’s — often years apart. Their outfits through the years prove that style indeed runs in the family.

Tweed Jackets

Depp and Paradis both own a number of pieces from Chanel, including its iconic tweed jackets. While attending the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 show in October 2020, Depp wore oversize pink outerwear from the label with a bralette top and jeans. Two years later, Paradis took a cue from her daughter and wore her Chanel jacket with a white tee and skinny jeans while attending the brand’s Cruise 2023 show. The takeaway here? We should all invest in a tweedy jacket.

Menswear-Inspired

The mother and daughter duo both know their way around a menswear-inspired look. In 2008, Paradis performed on stage at the Victoires de la musique Awards in Paris while wearing a polka dot tie, white tank, suspenders, and trousers. Years later, Depp rocked a similar Chanel outfit to the César Awards in 2017 by way of a semi-sheer button-down shirt, black pants, and a loosely knotted tie.

Scarves With Gowns

According to Depp and Paradis, the best accessory to style with a gown is a coordinating scarf — this piece evokes a sense of old Hollywood glamour. In 2005, Paradis opted for a glittery Chanel LBD to accompany her then boyfriend Johnny Depp to the 77th Annual Academy Awards. Fast forward to 2019, the couple’s daughter wore a Chanel lilac gown with a delicate scarf of the same shade to the 76th Annual Venice Film Festival.