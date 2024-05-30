Kim Kardashian is one of those celebrities who seems totally in control of her appearance at all times. Everything feels so deliberate that you could almost envision the entire moodboard behind her every look — and for the most part, there are always a few key elements: form-fitting silhouettes and sultry glam. That said, the fashion enthusiast actually gets pretty experimental when it comes to her editorial moments. There was her retro blonde moment for Skims’ holiday shop, shot by Nadia Lee Cohen, as well as her prim prairie look for CR Fashion Book. And now Kardashian is once again nearly unrecognizable for her feature in Vogue China’s PhotoVOGUE print volume, with silvery gray hair that’s so fashion forward.

The shoot is pretty remarkable for a few reasons — not just the mogul’s dramatic hair change. First of all, this issue marks the last under the direction of Editor-in-Chief Margaret Zhang. It’s also Kardashian’s first time shooting with Chinese photographer Huang Jiaqi, and she was totally at ease letting the two take the creative reigns. “While the 43-year-old media personality and businesswoman interfaces with cameras in almost every part of her life — her carefully curated social media selfies; her ever-present reality show film crew; red carpet photographers; tabloids whenever she steps out of the house; campaigns for her myriad contracts; marketing assets for her portfolio of brands; and more recently, as an actor on set — Kardashian elects to relinquish her usual need for creative control when it comes to editorial projects,” Zhang shared on Instagram.

The gray hair was just one of the American Horror Story: Delicate star’s editorial looks in the new issue. She also posed for pics with long red hair and jet black tresses that are more in line with her signature look. Hairstylist Evanie Frausto utilized wigs and Bumble & Bumble products to create the various hairstyles throughout the shoot, though it’s hard to tell whether or not the grey ‘do was actually a temporary tint on the peroxided look that she’s been sporting since just before the Met Gala earlier this month.

She may not stick with gray hair long term anytime soon, but at this moment in time she’s right on-trend. The hair color has recently been popping up all over runways. JW Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2024 show featured models in gray wigs and fashion houses including Batsheva and Thom Browne have been casting models with naturally gray and white hair. With her new editorial look, Kardashian is taking this so-called “granny chic” trend to new heights, adding her sexy signature touch even while embracing a dramatic transformation. That said, it probably won’t be long before she switches it up again.