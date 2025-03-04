The saying goes, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do.” But what about when you’re in Paris? Well, following that same train of thought, you’d enjoy wine and fresh baguettes, greet friends with double cheek kisses, and of course embody the classically chic (yet totally effortless) style Parisians do like no one else. And with so many celebrities flocking to France for Paris Fashion Week right now, you’re bound to see your favorite A-listers doing all of the above — particularly the latter. A perfect example? Natalie Portman, who attended the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025 show on Mar. 4 wearing her hair in a French twist that felt so apropos for the occasion.

Portman joined a crew of fashionable guests including Jisoo, Lily James, Michelle Monaghan, and Lucy Hale at Paris’ Jardin des Tuileries to take in the dramatic show, a collaboration between Dior’s Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri and famed stage director Bob Wilson. The runway presentation took inspiration from Virginia Woolf’s 1928 novel, Orlando, and models confidently walked the catwalk in leather and lace ensembles in the fashion house’s classic palette of white, black, and gray. From a beauty standpoint, Dior Makeup Creative & Image Director Peter Philips kept models mostly fresh-faced while lead hairstylist Guido Palau gave them slicked-back hairstyles with deep side parts — which felt like a more modern interpretation of Portman’s hairstyle, yet still so very French.

(+) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Dressed in a black organza mini dress with lace insets and a stand-up collar, knee-high stockings with bows, black pumps, and black brow-line sunglasses, the Lady In The Lake star topped off her Parisian look with her caramel highlighted brown hair pulled loosely into a French twist with one beach-waved tendril cascading over the left side of her face. Paired with Portman’s minimalist makeup (also très Parisian) the full effect was perfectly fitting for the iconic French fashion house as well as for the face of Miss Dior fragrance, who always favors a timelessly elegant look that’s still somehow so fresh.

While updos continue to be a celebrity favorite for celebratory occasions and high fashion events like the Dior show, the French twist hasn’t been seeing as much love these days as a ‘90s-inspired curled coiff or standard ballerina bun. That said, Portman is in good company with stylish stars like Adele and Angelina Jolie, who have been recent proponents of the classic style. And with their support, don’t be surprised if this sophisticated Parisian favorite makes a major comeback.