The week following the Met Gala usually goes one of two ways for the celebrity set. Some A-listers prefer to stay as far out of the spotlight as possible and instead engage in some post-Met R&R in the confines of their five-star hotel. And then there are the fashion muses who continue their sartorial streak beyond the ball with a variety of top-notch street style looks. Just two days after the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” fête came to a close, Met veteran Gigi Hadid opted for the latter as she stepped out in a timeless shirt dress, jeans, and a slew of cool-girl accessories.

In the afternoon on May 8, Hadid was snapped by the paparazzi entering CBS Studios before her special appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. The A-lister’s latest OOTD perfectly blended her penchant for elevated basics with ‘90s-inspired accessories, starting with an effortlessly chic white shirt dress courtesy of her knitwear label, Guest in Residence (that is somehow still available online). Hadid styled her shirt dress as more of a regular button-down and left the piece half-way open to reveal her low-waisted jeans from RE/DONE. What gave her seemingly simple co-ord that model off-duty flair was her assortment of sleek embellishments, including a gold chain belt that she looped through the waist of her medium-wash denim. Two more accents that stood out were her Miu Miu numbers: a vintage pair of silver crystal-embellished mules and a nude version of the celeb-approved Arcadie Bag — one of Hadid’s favorite everyday handbags. Staying true to form, the Guest In Residence founder layered on an impressive stack of gold necklaces (most notably a $16,225 diamond Jacquie Aiche necklace), what appears to be citrine drop earrings, and various mismatched rings. Warm-tinted black sunglassesby DMY Studios rounded out her luxe look.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Given that Hadid’s Guest In Residence Spring/Summer 2024 collection dropped recently, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the founder wearing the new line during an upcoming NYC outing or two. Until her next street style moment (which could be any day now), channel her latest outfit with the curated edit below. And hurry, because a lot of her exact pieces are still available to shop — for now, that is.