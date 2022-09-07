Gigi Hadid Dressed Like A High-Fashion Barbie While Hosting A Special Dinner

When celebrities launch new collaborations and brands, their fans scramble to quickly shop the items when they drop. Take Hailey Bieber’s skin care line Rhode, for example, where the products sold out almost instantly after launch day. On Sept. 7, another highly-anticipated celeb-led venture finally arrived: Gigi Hadid’s knitwear label Guest In Residence. To celebrate the cozy brand’s debut, Hadid hosted a Guest In Residence dinner at Le Chalet in New York City, and the looks from the event will provide major outfit inspiration for your next dinner party.

Hadid, for starters, took her hostess look with stride by wearing a Barbiecore-inspired ensemble for the evening. She layered a waist-cinching corset over a hot pink cashmere button-down from Guest In Residence. Then, she slipped into a pair of loose-fitting white jeans with edgy fringe detail on the sides. To complete the look, she went with pink accessories — reaching for a bubble-gum pink Miu Wander bag from Miu Miu that coordinated with her pointed-toe pumps from By Far. Because of the bold hues in her ensemble, Hadid kept her jewelry relatively simple. For the occasion, the model layered on gold chain necklaces for a luxe feel and went with her everyday huggie earrings.

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

The guests for the celebration followed Hadid’s fashion lead by arriving to the event in on-trend and statement outfits, too. In support of her sister, Bella Hadid attended the star-studded dinner in a black cardigan from Guest In Residence styled over a white crop top. Then, she reached for her skin-tight pedal pusher pants, which she originally debuted while on vacation in July. For a preppy component, she finished off the look with ankle socks tucked into a pair of pumps. Emily Ratajkowski, Law Roach, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France were in attendance, too, and provided their own takes on how to style pieces from Hadid’s knitwear brand.

Gotham/GC Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Whether you have a dinner party or birthday celebration on the calendar, you can emulate Hadid’s pink outfit from the evening by shopping the edit ahead.

