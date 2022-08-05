Gigi Hadid is a woman with many interests. She’s an equestrian, an interior decor guru, and has dabbled in fashion design by collaborating with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Frankies Bikinis. It appears that the last hobby — fashion design — has stuck with her throughout the years as she’s now preparing to launch her own line of cozy garments. Hadid revealed her knitwear line plans on Instagram — the brand will be called Guest of Residence.

Hadid teased the upcoming launch via a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos. The shots offered a glimpse of the products that may be included in the brand’s inaugural collection: a medley of colorful sweaters, cardigans, and cozy pajama-style sets. A few images in the carousel also revealed the brand’s clothing tag, which signaled that some pieces will be made from 100% cashmere. (Read: Hadid’s chromatic knits will be not only cozy and cute, but also very soft.)

The model’s Instagram comment section was quickly filled with words of support and encouragement from her friends, family, and loyal followers. “So excited about this,” Hailey Bieber wrote. (Bieber recently launched her own venture Rhode aka her skin care label.) “What we’ve all been waiting for,” Gigi’s sister and fellow model Bella Hadid said.

While it may seem like the knitwear line came out of nowhere to some, devout Hadid fans will likely recall her June 2021 interview with i-D, where she spoke about her desire to create her own brand. “I’m narrowing that down to a niche that I think would be cool to bring into the world with my name attached to it,” she said at the time. “It must be liberating working on something for yourself.”

Now, it looks like she has a mighty team of seasoned fashion experts to help her along on this knitwear business venture. The opening shot in the aforementioned Instagram carousel showed Hadid hard at work as she sat side by side with industry veterans like Gabriella Karefa-Johnson (a New York-based stylist and fashion editor), CJ Kim (a sweater and knitwear designer who worked with Theory, The Row, and Helmut Lang in the past), and Kevin McIntosh Jr. (a renown fashion publicist and founder of KMJR.World agency.)

The exact release date and price range for the collection has yet to be announced. At any rate, you can bet that Hadid’s cashmere styles will be in high demand once fall rolls around. In the meantime, make sure to subscribe to the label’s email list — or bookmark this post — to keep up with any need-to-know info on this launch.