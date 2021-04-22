This Is The No-Frills Under-$50 Summer Dress You Should Buy

For the fashion community, there’s no greater news than hearing your two favorite brands are partnering together to release products. Take Target’s Designer Dress Collection (the retailer recently announced a spring collab with designer Christopher John Rogers), the Simone Rocha x H&M collection, which basically sold out in a day, or GANNI x Ahluwalia’s upcycled collection. The list goes on. One of the biggest players in the fashion collaboration space is UNIQLO, which just revived its years-long partnership with contemporary British fashion designer Jonathan Anderson. The new UNIQLO x JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2021 collection, features a range of easy-to-wear pieces. It merges Uniqlo’s values of simplicity, quality, and longevity with Anderson’s craftsmanship and forward approach to design.

“I have been working with UNIQLO for years now, and it has been really interesting for me to watch the collaboration evolve over the seasons,” Anderson tells TZR. “I love working with UNIQLO, and the collections we have done together I think are a great mix of JW Anderson’s design and silhouettes and the LifeWear of UNIQLO.”

Anderson, who is looking to the future through a hopeful lens, played with the idea of springtime optimism. The range is comprised of 15 summer-appropriate womenswear items and six accessories — think linen dresses, billowy skirts, and hats — priced anywhere from $4.90 for a pair of socks to $49.90 for a midi shirt dress. Some of the items, such as T-shirts, blouses, hats, and tote bags, feature wildflower embroidery accents — a UNIQLO x JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2021 collection signature. The free-spirited vibe also continues through the bohemian smocking on dresses and skirts. As for colors, expect to see shades of khaki, brown, and ivory with some faded blues and yellows thrown in for good measure.

Although the collab is a little more sweet and cutesy than Anderson’s usual offerings from his namesake label, the collection keeps the brand’s gender-bending interpretations of masculinity and femininity intact while preserving the British brand’s design edge. “The colors are meant to reflect this idea of nature and earth, and also to feel a bit light, a bit subdued,” Anderson said in a statement. “And the silhouettes are also very much part of the JW Anderson brand DNA, which we like to share with UNIQLO in these collaborations.”

Continue ahead to browse and shop some of the easy, relaxed silhouettes from the newly released collection. Then, check out the Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories collab or take a sneak peek of Target’s latest Designer Dress Collection, which will launch later this season.

