In the wonderful world of street style, a single pair of boots can go a long way. Whether tucking with a pair of carrot jeans or layering with a long skirt, there's tons of ways to get use out of the right pair — all you need is a style that goes with everything. Luckily, Gigi Hadid has found it for us, and, even better: she's test-driven tons of ways to wear them. With knit trousers, jeans and bold suits in tow, the four times Gigi Hadid styled her favorite boots are all so good, and far easier to recreate than you'd think.

On Apr. 26, Hadid took to Instagram to share a cheerful birthday post, alongside long-time partner Zayn Malik (whom she is reportedly expecting with) and supermodel sister Bella. On her feet were a pair of mid-height, pointed-toe boots in a slick black leather, which are perfectly situated for everyday wear. Architected by Vagabond, the shoes are made to marry comfort and chicness, which explains why Hadid has taken to them so consistently. The shoe was a staple piece of hers through Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week, entering and exiting one show after the next with them on her person. And, now, with stay-at-home orders in full swing, she's even wearing them around the house.

Gigi Hadid's Favorite Boots: With Jeans

After the news broke that Hadid was all of 20 weeks pregnant for this snap, the masses were left dreaming of what the future of her maternity style may entail. For now, we know this: sweaters and jeans are working for her, as well as the cozy shoe.

Gigi Hadid's Favorite Boots: Power Suit

For Prada's FW2020 show in Milan just a few months back, Hadid arrived in a polarizing double-breasted blue suit, with a gold chain and white tee layered underneath. The baggy trousers revealed the ankle boot perfectly, which added a shadowy pop to the look.

Jacopo Raule/WireImage/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid's Favorite Boots: Busy Knits

For her flight out of Milan, Hadid called on the shoe once again to bring structure into her slouchy matching knit look, and, to ensure comfort while navigating the buzzy, post-Fashion Week airport.

@LucaSgro / BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid's Favorite Boots: Muted Grays

In January, Hadid landed in New York in a demure look that showcased her mastery of the skinny jeans and boots look.Save for her orange phone case, the moody hues are perfect for bobbing in and out of lines, as are the low-heeled shoe.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Below, shop the exact pair, which just restocked and is sure to sell out just as quickly: