When it comes to her birthday festivities, Gigi Hadid’s plans are always unpredictable. For her 28th last year, the supermodel jetted off to Walt Disney World for a private vacation with her family. The year before that, she stunned in an all-white Dion Lee look for an intimate dinner party with A-listers like Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid (of course), at New York hotspot, Zero Bond. And this week, she celebrated her 29th at what appears to be her Pennsylvania farmhouse, where she styled one sleek swimsuit after the other — most notably, a black bikini from celeb-approved swimwear boutique, 437.

Even though her special day was officially April 23, Hadid didn’t share her quintessential Instagram birthday post until May 2, which offered a sneak peek at her laidback festivities. The first photo in her latest IG dump captured the Guest In Residence founder fresh out of the water — perhaps after a morning swim or cold plunge to start her birthday on a high note. Hadid looked sun-kissed and ultra-glowy in the aforementioned 437 black bikini top, which featured a timeless balconette silhouette, subtle ruffles along the trim, and a tiny coquette-ish flower at the center. While a burnt orange button-down tied around her waist served as her bottoms in the selfie, it’s likely she wore the label’s matching Camille Bottoms as well. Hadid ditched her go-to brown Adidas Sambas for a more divisive footwear option: white slip-on Crocs. The fashion muse kept the rest of her OOTD super casual and only accessorized with a stack of micro-mini gold hoop earrings.

Alongside closeups of multiple extravagant desserts, her Philadelphia farmland, and more, Hadid posted another swimsuit moment, where this time, she matched with two friends. The multi-hyphenate posed in a white triangle bikini top and coordinating low-waisted bottoms, complete with a vibrant red trim throughout. Hadid also slipped on a pair of light-wash baggy jeans which she left unzipped to peep her beach-ready two-piece. We can’t make out her choice of shoes for this ensemble, but we wouldn’t be surprised if her Crocs made another appearance in her birthday outfit rotation.

Summer will be here before you know it, so if you haven’t already stocked up on new swimwear styles for this season, take this as your sign to get on that. And to make things easier for you, we sourced Hadid’s exact 437 bikini and added it to the curated edit below, so all you have to do to channel her latest look is place an order.