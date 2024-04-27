While I understand the appeal of a teeny-weeny bikini — kind of — I just can’t bring myself to invest in the cheeky trend. I love a swimsuit with a bit more coverage, so I typically gravitate towards high-waisted two-pieces or one-piece. The latter in particular has me in a chokehold of late as I’m seeing brands get increasingly creative with textures, patterns, and silhouettes. The one-and-done category is no longer reserved for plain, single-color styles. These days, one-piece swimsuits are getting a revamp via sexy cutouts, unexpected color ways, and eye-catching details and embellishments. This is obviously great news for loyal fans like yours truly.

This season, in particular, one-piece suits are running the gamut in terms of variety and options. All of the biggest swimsuit trends of the year extend easily to maillot styles. There’s the TikTok-loved coquette trend, in all its rosette and floral-printed glory that brands like For Love & Lemons and Louise Misha are doubling down on with their swimwear. The saucy cut-out craze that’s run rampant for the past couple years is especially prevalent in the one-piece category, with labels like Jade Swim and Mango showing pieces in interesting shapes and silhouettes. The heaving bussoms of Bridgerton have brought on a bustier look that’s also transcended to one-pieces, with corseted styles courtesy of Solid & Striped and Zara making their mark this upcoming summer season.

I couldn’t be happier about the one-piece options for summer. If you, too, share my love for the classic poolside style, shop my favorites picks — and trends — below. Cue the vacay vibes.

@vitaminAswim

Dainty Details

The ubiquitous coquette style, defined by traditionally feminine details like ruffles, floral print, and rosettes, is definitely leading my one-piece search this season. I love the super romantic and playful look of these styles, especially considering how they translate nicely to water-free activities. Paired with denim or flowing maxi skirts, they’ll take me from the pool to drinks easily.

Cut It Out

Just because I prefer a one-piece doesn’t mean I don’t like to get a bit risqué and cheeky with my swimwear. I’m very on board with strategic cut-outs that give my suit an interesting geometric, almost artsy shape. I love a conversation-starting, teasing ensemble.

Bustier Babe

Corsets are a great way to show off and accentuate one’s shape, so naturally I’m going to gravitate toward this Regency-core look with my swimwear. Underwire, bustier styles are so naturally sexy, especially when set against sultry shades like a fiery red or classic black.

Piping Hot

There’s something so fun and nostalgic about color-blocked piping. One-pieces with the sleek contrast detailing give off a retro vibe that reads very roller rink queen to me. And for the record, I love a roller rink.

Fit To Be Tied

Because swimwear is so minimal in material, the devil is truly in the details. This season, I’m gravitating towards tied-up styles, whether featured on the sides to create a ruching effect or at the shoulders for a sweet country-cutie look. The possibilities are endless.