When it comes time to celebrate her birthday, Victoria Beckham is not one to opt for a laidback night at home. Every year around April 17, you can always count on the multi-hyphenate and her husband, David Beckham, to pull out all the stops for her special day — whether they throw an extravagant party in L.A., jet off to a private island together, or host their entire family on the beach in Miami, like they did last year. And this weekend, to ring in her 50th birthday, Beckham unsurprisingly raised the celebratory stakes once again, both on the sartorial front and with a star-studded soirée. The cherry on top of an already stellar blowout? A rare Spice Girls reunion complete with an internet-breaking karaoke moment.

On April 21, a few nights after her official milestone birthday, the British designer hosted her closest celebrity friends at Oswald’s, a private members-only club in London. The birthday girl, alongside her husband and her children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were amongst the first to arrive at the celebrity hotspot. The entire family’s elevated ensembles immediately established a black tie dress code for the rest of the A-list attendees — most notably, Beckham’s sheer floor-length number courtesy of her Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Inside the posh affair, Beckham was joined by her former Spice Girls bandmates, all of whom matched the fashion muse’s sartorial energy in a slew of striking silhouettes (more on those below). The ex-girl group even danced and sang along to their 1997 hit single, “Stop,” on the dance floor, which thankfully was captured on video by an enthusiastic David.

And that’s not all. Keep reading for all the deets on Beckham’s 50th birthday party, including the best designer looks from the Spice Girls and beyond.

Victoria Beckham

On Instagram, Beckham updated her 32.9 million followers on all the festivities, including her top-notch birthday outfit direct from her Spring/Summer 2024 runway. The guest of honor looked both sleek and sultry in a sheer mint green gown topped with en vogue ruffles and floral embellishments. Just like the runway look, she layered a black bralette and high-waisted underwear underneath for extra drama.

Eva Longoria

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Longoria paid homage to the birthday girl by styling a black lacy slip dress from Beckham’s designer line. The actor even accessorized with the matching Victoria Beckham Chain Pouch Bag.

Salma Hayek

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actor was another star to style one of Beckham’s timeless gowns — the emerald green Victoria Beckham Open Back Gown, which featured circular detailing in the front. She upped the glamorous feel by accessorizing with an eye-catching diamond statement necklace.

Mel B

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Mel B, a.k.a. Scary Spice, went a slightly spicier route in a halter-neck red gown adorned with saucy chest cut-outs. Staying true to form, the singer accessorized with cheetah-print pointy pumps and a matching shoulder bag, straight out of her onstage alter-ego’s penchant for animal print (IYKYK).

Melanie C & Emma Bunton

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Mel C and Bunton, known to hardcore fans as Sporty Spice and Baby Spice respectively, coordinated in all-black looks. Mel C chose a one-shoulder noir number complete with waist cut-outs and a hip-high slit, while Bunton wore a velvet maxi dress topped with ivory silk cuffs and decorative buttons.

Geri Halliwell

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Rounding out the Spice Girls reunion, Ginger Spice was also dressed to impress for Beckham’s 50th celebration. The singer opted for an of-the-moment bow-embellished little white dress from Rebecca Vallance, coupled with nude platform pumps and an ivory clutch.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Huntington-Whiteley also celebrated her birthday this weekend (hers was April 18). Before jetting off to Tokyo, the model stopped by the Beckham bash in a pastel pink ALAÏA turtleneck dress. The white ALAÏA ‘Le Teckel’ Shoulder Bag and lace-up sandals from Femme rounded out her OOTN.

Harper Beckham

Beckham’s daughter Harper also styled a Victoria Beckham must-have. The 12-year-old chose a floor-length satin slip dress in a gorgeous ivory shade.