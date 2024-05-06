Refresh your screen, prepare the pre-viewing beverages, and fire up the group chat. The Met Gala is officially — finally — here, and it’s already shaping up to be the most exciting event in recent memory. The steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are already coated in plush carpet and the press barricades erected, but the fun doesn’t truly start until the big-name stars and the designer dates arrive. This year, though, expect drama from more than just the couture. The dress code is The Garden of Time, and fans are expecting the 2024 Met Gala’s best beauty looks to be equally notable as such — if not more so, in fact.

While the 1962 J.G. Ballard short story of the same name, for which the Gala organizers drew the dress-up theme, explores plenty of deeper, more metaphorical topics, there’s just as much literal makeup, hair, and nail inspiration to be sourced — think winding vines, lush, bright florals, and all sorts of botanical motifs. Interestingly, it all ties in to the event and exhibit’s larger theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Of course, the tone for the evening was set early with the arrival of co-chairs Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, who’s making her long-awaited return to the fundraiser after a five-year hiatus. With these style icons kicking things off in dramatic fashion, there’s no telling what the big night holds.

Ahead, explore the best beauty looks of the 2024 Met Gala, with new entries added as the stars arrive.

Gigi Hadid

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

There are so many hidden details to enjoy in Hadid’s Met Gala look. There’s the rosy blush, the crimson lips, and retro-curled bob, of course, but take a look at her nails. Each one is carefully decorated with a 3D rose that matches the yellow ones on her gown.

Taylor Russell

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

How’s this for an on-theme hairstyle? The bouquet of floral pieces arranged in Russell’s hair are actually made from real wood. She says she took inspiration from trees, and it definitely comes across with her whimsical, intricate bun.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Though largely obscured by her massive (and very excellent) headpiece, you can still get the full effect of Parker’s radiant, rosy blush. The real star of her beauty look, though, might her hair, extended well past her hips and shaped with large, loose waves.

Ayo Edebiri

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Leaning into the floral motif with a beautiful wash of petal-pink blush, Edebiri is a true breath of fresh spring air. Her lacy floral headpiece, only visible from some angles, is brushed with seafoam green and soft purples, to connect all the botanical shades in her sweeping gown.

Mindy Kaling

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

By leaning into a classic, sultry combination of a voluminous lob and major lashes, Kaling lets her sculptural dress take the spotlight. A barely-glossed lip adds a hint of shine — as does the reflective product in her hair.

Zoë Saldana

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Forget Sleeping Beauties — Saldana looked more like a modern incarnation of Rapunzel with her long, waist-skimming waves. A flesh-colored gown adds to her sensual, ethereal look.

Madelyn Cline

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Soft, smoke-gray eye makeup adds a silvery, faintly shimmery sheen to Cline’s Met Gala look. It’s a smart contrast to her gown, complementing the buttery beige shade without striking an exact match. Tousled, voluminous waves, blown back from her face, frame it all.

Zendaya

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With her ‘20-style brows and dark, gothic lips, Zendaya is already the evening’s standout — no surprise there. Her glossy nails match the moody lip shade, and ties together the deeper elements of her peacock-colored ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Incredibly, a low-key approach to eye makeup only serves to make Lopez look even more striking — especially with her hair pulled back into a high, whimsical bun.

Ashley Graham

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

While Graham opted for a more minimal makeup moment this Met Gala, her edgy, piece-y micro-bangs bring more than enough drama to her beauty look. The gelled spikes add an unexpected twist, accenting her leather-and-sequin gown.

Emma Chamberlain

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Deep, chocolate-brown makeup slightly softens Chamberlain’s intensely smoky eye look, tied together by her sepia-toned lips and lacy, dress-matching gloves.

Lala Anthony

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

With her prim, perky ponytail and classic bow, Anthony is straight out of a storybook, underscored by a bit of retro charm. Her cat-eye makeup emphasizes the vintage appeal.

More to come....