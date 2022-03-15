Gabrielle Union May Have Just Started The Next Major Haircut Trend

If you’ve been itching to try a short haircut this spring, there’s no shortage of inspiration to draw from. From bobs to bixies, celebrities have been making drastic chops left and right, building a very strong case for a short spring cut — from Zendaya, to January Jones. As the brand new season inches closer and the cropped hair trend grows, Gabrielle Union took it upon herself to shake things up and demonstrate how to give your bob haircut a sharp update. The star recently debuted a sleek, asymmetrical bob, a stark departure from the long locks she’s been partial to lately.

Union took to the streets of New York City while promoting the upcoming Disney+ remake of Cheaper By The Dozen, in which she’ll star alongside Zach Braff. For an appearance on Good Morning, America, the 49-year-old wore a navy three-piece suit from designer Bella Freud with her hair styled in a sleek, side-parted bob with asymmetrical ends, courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Larry Sims.

Though Union has an affinity for constantly changing up her hairstyle, it seems short styles have captured her affections lately. Union first took a brief reprieve from her long hair back in January when she showed off a short style featuring her natural curls. “Y’all, my curls are flourishing,” the star, who re-launched her hair care line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union in 2021, said in an Instagram caption.

To tie this impossibly chic look together, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic created a gorgeous soft glam makeup look for Union. In an Instagram post, he shared that he used a few products from his own collection, Makeup By Mario, including the Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Dark Chocolate, Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme in Toasty, Soft Pop Powder Blush in Creamy Peach, and SoftSculpt Bronzer in Dark.

The star is one of many trying out short hairstyles in 2022. Actor Laura Harrier loved her bob so much she recently went even shorter, and Lucy Hale just integrated the oh-so-popular curtain bangs into her bob haircut. It’s very possible that Gabrielle Union’s unique asymmetrical cut will spark yet another bob trend — and just in time for spring.

While you plot your next haircut, see below for a few of the makeup products you’ll need to accompany your new Gabrielle Union-approved look.

