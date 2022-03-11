Bob haircuts have been dominating the short hair trend these days, but January Jones may have just introduced another major player: the bowl cut. The Mad Men actor recently revived the style she — and so many others — wore as a child, proving that it can, indeed, be made chic in adulthood. In a brief Instagram video this week, Jones showed off her new chop, a chin-grazing look with blunt bangs and face-framing layers in her signature light blonde shade.

“Revisiting my childhood self,” she wrote in the caption, as well as tagging the hairstylist responsible for the transformation, Bridget Brager. In a follow-up post, Jones shared a photo of herself as a child next to one of her brand new look, and though her childhood cut is much shorter, the similarity is undeniable.

“She is fearless and trusting and I am LUCKY!” Brager said in her own post. “This cut has been on the table for a while (for me anyway). It’s so much fun, the styling options are endless!” For anyone that’s slightly intimidated by the style, she also added: “If you’re asking yourself if you could pull this off - YOU CAN!”

Jones’ chop marks just one of many celebrity short hair transformations in recent months. From lobs to bixies to full-on mullets, it seems like short, effortless hair is the way to go, especially as spring approaches. “It’s really about healthy hair that moves and feels light and fresh,” celebrity hair stylist Mara Roszak previously told TZR. “Nothing that feels forced or hard or overly stylized.”

Bangs are also a must-have for the season. From curtain bangs to long side bangs, stars like Lily Collins, Lucy Hale, and Kourtney Kardashian have been experimenting with face-framing styles, not only solidifying their trendy status but also their endless versatility. Prior to her bowl cut, January Jones was fond of wispy bangs along with shoulder-length hair, but her new blunt look definitely amps up the drama — and is sure to serve as plenty of spring haircut inspiration.