There’s absolutely no question that Gabrielle Union is a style and beauty icon. Her unwavering confidence amplifies every single look she tries — and there are many. Her fans are constantly on the edge of their seats, never quite knowing what style she’s going to debut next. When it comes to her hair, Union is particularly adventurous, oscillating between high ponytails, long braids, intricate updos, and everything in between. No matter how many dramatic looks she tries, the star continues to go back to her roots — literally — and this week’s Instagram post featuring Gabrielle Union’s short hair proves that natural is always the way to go.

It makes sense that the actor has been embracing her natural hair as of late since she actually re-launched her hair care line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union in 2021. “Y’all, my curls are flourishing,” the 49-year-old said in the caption. “Got a cute outfit on. I’ve secured the bag and thee bag. I am moisturized. Knees, knuckles, ankles and elbows glistening. I’m fresh off a meditation and nobody can tell me diddly. So, basically I’ve got about 15 min before @kaaviajames has me looking like harry scary.”

Even if her daughter Kaavia did mess with her ensemble, it’s safe to bet that Union would still look incredible. Her textured black suit from Vietnamese fashion label Cong Tri is classic and elegant, punctuated by her black Hermès handbag and pointed-toe black shoes. Union’s subtle gold earrings bring a pop of sparkle, but her short, curly hair is undeniably pulling focus.

Her subtle makeup is courtesy of Tasha Reiko Brown, who used Chanel’s new eco-friendly beauty line, No.1 De Chanel; “It’s the first face I’m using the new N°1 collection on,” she tells TZR. To prep the actor’s already dewy skin Reiko Brown used the Revitalizing Eye Cream, Cream, and Serum from the N°1 collection.

For the actual glam she whisked on foundation N°1 BR132 in center of face, then lightly set with Natural Finish Loose Powder 121. On Union’s cheeks and lips the N°1 lip and cheek balm in Wakeup Pink added a fresh dewy glow glow. The actor’s fluttery lashes were courtesy of two coats of Le Volume De Chanel Liner in Stylo Yeux in Noir — and to amp up the drama on her eyes even more Reiko Brown went with an intense bronze-toned eye using Ombre Premiere Laque in Láme Bronze and Ombre Premiere in Patine Bronze. “To set the final look and give a hydrated looking skin texture I liberally spritzed on the N°1 Serum In Mist all over,” says Reiko Brown.

With a face full of Chanel, and a head full of luscious curls Union has graced the world with enough style and beauty inspiration to last until spring — and beyond. Thanks, Gab!