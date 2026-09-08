When it comes to film festivals, Venice is right up there with Cannes when it comes to the glamour factor. Every year, models and movie stars hit the Lido in fresh-off-the-runway gowns and immaculate glam. And the 83rd annual Venice Film Festival, which is currently underway, has been no different. So far, we’ve gotten Amal Clooney’s sophisticated blurred brown hair, Kendall Jenner’s glimmering Armani sheath, and Penélope Cruz’s soft updo. The latest addition to the list? Florence Pugh, who just resurrected a controversial makeup trend — a rosy brown, almost greige matte lip — in the most elegant way.

Pugh was spotted in The City of Canals on Sept. 8, clad in a silky, navy blue chemise with matching trousers and stiletto sandals as she hopped onto one of the archipelago’s famous water taxis. And her glam was just as chic: along with an effortless, scarf-tied bun, the actor sported a rosy-brown lip with cool, almost greige undertones in a soft-matte finish. While the details of the makeup haven’t dropped (at least not yet), the chilly look evoked some of the more popular matte lipsticks of the 2010s; think ABH’s Liquid Matte Lipstick in Veronica or KVD’s Queen of Poisons (formerly known as Lolita).

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Though warmer hues have dominated beauty in the last decade or so, much like fun eyeshadow looks and bomber jackets, cooler-toned makeup looks are trending once more. And for good reason: Cooler tones — including taupe, gray, chilled pink, and mauve — are great for “a fresh, modern, and sophisticated look,” makeup artist Hannah Jaclyn told TZR earlier this year. “The key is to complement your skin's natural hints of blue or pink with similar cool shades for a harmonious, enhanced appearance.”