When one red carpet ends, another begins. Hot on the heels of the Met Gala — aka fashion’s biggest night — A-listers jetted off to the French Riviera for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. As another one of the year’s most anticipated style spectacles, the event has already set the red carpet ablaze with a host of standout celebrity looks. And considering the festival runs through May 23, things are only just heating up.

Revealing her pregnancy with husband Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin was the name on everyone’s lips earlier this week. Channeling Cinderella, the Victoria’s Secret model posed up a storm in a dreamy baby blue feather-trimmed Miu Miu dress while cradling her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor Simone Ashley has also garnered major attention, turning heads in a rich red drop-waist gown plucked from Alexander McQueen’s Fall/Winter 2005 collection. Others made the case for pants in lieu of dresses, including 2026 Cannes jury member Ruth Negga, who hit the red carpet in a tailored black suit designed by Ami Paris.

Below, set your sights on the best looks spotted on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Friendly reminder: There are plenty more swoon-worthy fashion moments on the horizon.

Diane Kruger

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment

In Givenchy.

Marion Cotillard

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

In Chanel.

Riley Keough

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Simone Ashley

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2005.

Aja Naomi King

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph Couture.

Sandra Hüller

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

In Chanel.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In McQueen.

Barbara Palvin

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment

In Miu Miu.

Meadow Walker

LAURENT HOU/AFP/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Ruth Negga

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

In Ami Paris.

Sara Sampaio

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Hannah Einbinder

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Celine.