(Celebrity)
These 2026 Cannes Celebrity Looks Deserve A Double Take
Wow.
When one red carpet ends, another begins. Hot on the heels of the Met Gala — aka fashion’s biggest night — A-listers jetted off to the French Riviera for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. As another one of the year’s most anticipated style spectacles, the event has already set the red carpet ablaze with a host of standout celebrity looks. And considering the festival runs through May 23, things are only just heating up.
Revealing her pregnancy with husband Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin was the name on everyone’s lips earlier this week. Channeling Cinderella, the Victoria’s Secret model posed up a storm in a dreamy baby blue feather-trimmed Miu Miu dress while cradling her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor Simone Ashley has also garnered major attention, turning heads in a rich red drop-waist gown plucked from Alexander McQueen’s Fall/Winter 2005 collection. Others made the case for pants in lieu of dresses, including 2026 Cannes jury member Ruth Negga, who hit the red carpet in a tailored black suit designed by Ami Paris.
Below, set your sights on the best looks spotted on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Friendly reminder: There are plenty more swoon-worthy fashion moments on the horizon.
Diane Kruger
In Givenchy.
Marion Cotillard
In Chanel.
Riley Keough
In Alaïa.
Simone Ashley
In Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2005.
Aja Naomi King
In Tamara Ralph Couture.
Sandra Hüller
In Chanel.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
In McQueen.
Barbara Palvin
In Miu Miu.
Meadow Walker
In Alaïa.
Ruth Negga
In Ami Paris.
Sara Sampaio
In Miu Miu.
Hannah Einbinder
In Celine.